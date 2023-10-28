Kyler Murray ruled OUT, Ravens make 3 moves prior to Week 8 vs. Cardinals

The Cardinals had until Saturday to activate quarterback Kyler Murray to the active roster. But as the deadline passed, Murray remained inactive, meaning he’s ineligible to play in Week 8 against the Baltimore Ravens.

Cardinals did not activate QB Kyler Murray and he is ineligible to play Sunday vs. the Ravens. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 28, 2023

It’s not too surprising, seeing as Murray’s still returning from injury. And bringing back your starting quarterback who may not be 100% against the Ravens’ No. 1 ranked defense (by DVOA) who also lead the NFL in sacks (29) would be unwise. Ergo, the Cardinals are sticking with backup quarterback Joshua Dobbs.

As for the Ravens, a trio of activations and elevations were made on Saturday, including bringing back wide receiver Tylan Wallace from injured reserve and promoting both defensive back DeAndre Houston-Carson and running back Owen Wright to the active roster.

With the activation of Wright, it’s likely a sign the Ravens will not have running back Keaton Mitchell active in Week 8. He was serving only few snaps on offense. With the trio of moves to the active roster, the Ravens will have Mitchell’s offensive snaps and special teams snaps covered.