Kyler Murray ruled OUT, Ravens make 3 moves prior to Week 8 vs. Cardinals

Ravens will face QB Joshua Dobbs

By Kyle Barber
Cincinnati Bengals v Arizona Cardinals Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images

The Cardinals had until Saturday to activate quarterback Kyler Murray to the active roster. But as the deadline passed, Murray remained inactive, meaning he’s ineligible to play in Week 8 against the Baltimore Ravens.

It’s not too surprising, seeing as Murray’s still returning from injury. And bringing back your starting quarterback who may not be 100% against the Ravens’ No. 1 ranked defense (by DVOA) who also lead the NFL in sacks (29) would be unwise. Ergo, the Cardinals are sticking with backup quarterback Joshua Dobbs.

As for the Ravens, a trio of activations and elevations were made on Saturday, including bringing back wide receiver Tylan Wallace from injured reserve and promoting both defensive back DeAndre Houston-Carson and running back Owen Wright to the active roster.

With the activation of Wright, it’s likely a sign the Ravens will not have running back Keaton Mitchell active in Week 8. He was serving only few snaps on offense. With the trio of moves to the active roster, the Ravens will have Mitchell’s offensive snaps and special teams snaps covered.

