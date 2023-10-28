AFC North Preview: Week 8

Baltimore Ravens (5-2)

Following a surprise blowout victory over the Detroit Lions last week, the Baltimore Ravens will now travel across the country to face the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

The Ravens will be looking to avoid the classic trap game against the one-win Cardinals. Although he was removed from the team’s injury report this week, quarterback Kyler Murray is not expected to make his season debut this Sunday, meaning Baltimore’s highly-ranked defense will instead face Josh Dobbs. For the first time since being traded to Arizona during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown will face his old team.

After returning to the field last Sunday against the Lions, outside linebacker Odafe Oweh’s status against the Cardinals is up in the air after missing practice on Friday with an ankle injury. Safety Marcus Williams has been declared out for the second week in a row.

Pittsburgh Steelers (4-2)

After winning on the road against the Los Angeles Rams last week, the Pittsburgh Steelers will now return home to host the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

Despite their struggles this season, the Steelers have continued to find ways to win in the fourth quarter of games. Pittsburgh faces another tough challenge this week against the 5-2 Jaguars with quarterback Trevor Lawrence at the helm. Outside linebacker T.J. Watt will look to continue his Defensive Player of the Year campaign with Steelers legendary outside linebacker James Harrison in attendance for his induction into the team’s Hall of Honor.

Rookie second-round cornerback Joey Porter Jr. was listed as questionable on the team’s injury report but is expected to play on Sunday. Fellow cornerbacks James Pierre and Levi Wallace are listed as questionable as well.

Cleveland Browns (4-2)

After defeating the Indianapolis Colts in Week 7, the Cleveland Browns will stay on the road to face the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

The Browns will once again be without their expensive starting quarterback this week and potentially for the foreseeable future as Deshaun Watson left the game against the Colts and missed practice with the same nagging shoulder injury that has kept him sidelined for several weeks now. P.J. Walker will once again get the start in place of Watson against a staunch Seahawks defense.

Running back Jerome Ford (ankle), wide receiver Marquise Goodwin (back), linebacker Sione Takitaki (hamstring), and offensive tackle Jedrick Wills (ankle) are all listed as questionable for Sunday’s contest against Seattle.

Cincinnati Bengals (3-3)

The Cincinnati Bengals will return from their bye week to face one of their toughest challenges of the season on the road against the San Francisco 49ers this Sunday.

After winning their last two games before the bye, the Bengals will look to extend their streak against a 49ers team that has lost their last two games. Cincinnati could potentially face San Francisco’s backup quarterback as well, as Brock Purdy is currently in concussion protocol, meaning former third-overall pick Sam Darnold would make his regular-season debut for the 49ers if Purdy is unable to play. San Francisco will also be without star wide receiver Deebo Samuel as he is sidelined with a shoulder injury.

The Bengals are dealing with a razor-thin margin for error at the moment in an ultra-competitive AFC North as they look to fight their way back into contention for the division title. Sunday’s game against the 49ers is just the first in a line of difficult games on the horizon.