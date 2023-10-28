Ravens vs. Cardinals: Best player prop bets for Week 8

Following a signature blowout victory in Week 8, the Baltimore Ravens travel to Arizona for a matchup against the Cardinals. The Ravens are favored by more than a touchdown against a one-win Cardinals squad, who have lost four straight games all by 10 or more points.

Here are some of the top player prop bets to eye in this late-afternoon showdown.

All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Odell Beckham Jr. anytime touchdown scorer (+295)

Beckham Jr. is still searching for his first touchdown of the season, and first as a member of the Ravens. He’s been targeted in the red zone multiple times but him and Jackson have not been able to connect effectively. However, it feels like he’s on cusp of scoring sooner rather than later, and his Week 7 performance was his most promising thus far.

The veteran wideout reeled in a season-high five receptions and was targeted the most times of the year as well (seven). He turned that into 49 receiving yards with a high of 20 yards on one catch. The Ravens seemed to find their groove in the red zone against hte Lions with five touchdowns in six tries.

While that level of success may not be sustainable, they should see a handful of more soring opportunities in Arizona. Beckham Jr. could take advantage of an opportune matchup against a vulnerable Cardinals’ secondary and get in the end zone.

Justice Hill over 29.5 rushing yards (-115)

Hill has eclipsed 32 rushing yards in five straight games since his season opening performance in Week 1. He’s done so at an efficient clip too having not seen a steady high volume of carries. Hill’s averaged 4.4+ yards per carry in four consecutive games while also having a single long carry of 14 or more yards in three of five appearances.

He’s displayed consistently good explosion and agility in space. With fewer than eight carries in three games, there’s concern in taking the over on a Hill rushing prop given his lack of high attempts. However, this profiles as a good potential breakout spot.

The Cardinals have one of the league’s worst run defenses this season and have also lost four straight games by 10+ points. The Ravens could get out to an early advantage in this matchup and give Hill a heavier workload down the stretch in relief of Gus Edwards.

Either way, the over/under projection of 29.5 is low enough to take a flier on even with minus value.

Rashod Bateman over 19.5 receiving yards (-120)

Bateman’s emergence this season has still yet to come to fruition so far. However, like Beckham Jr., he’s looked more comfortable in recent weeks and feels on the cusp of a true breakthrough. Bateman had a season-high 36 receiving yards on two catches last week.

He’s seen exactly three targets in every game but has primarily been utilized as a possession and intermediate target. Against the Lions, though, his receptions went for 20 and 18 yards each, indicating a greater yardage depth.

He’s only gone over this week’s projection of 19.5 yards twice all season — last week and in Week 1. So, taking the over here comes with some clear risk. However, it’s a bet on the former first-round pick continuing to build momentum after his best showing in Week 7.

Joshua Dobbs under 191.5 passing yards (-115)

Dobbs has exceeded many people’s expectations this season as the Cardinals’ starting quarterback in-place of Kyler Murray. The veteran journeyman has completed 62% of his passes on the year with a 6:3 touchdown to interception ratio. His passing yardage, though, has fluctuated.

Dobbs has less than 190 yards passing in four games and 228 or more in three others. He’s followed up a sub-190 yard performance with a 228+ showing week after week. Against the Seahawks in Week 7, Dobbs threw for only 146 yards through the air. Based on the pattern to-date then, a higher passing yardage performance would be in-store this Sunday.

However, this doesn’t profile as a great spot for it. The Ravens’ defense has been firing on all cylinders and Arizona’s offense doesn’t possess high-level playmakers at the moment. The Ravens should be able to get pressure on Dobbs consistently while containing their top pass-catchers in Marquise Brown, Michael Wilson, Rondale Moore, and Trey McBride.

If the Ravens get an early lead, Mike Macdonald could pin the defense’s ears back and make life awfully difficult for Dobbs and the Cardinals’ passing attack. There’s some risk for garbage time stat accumulation, though, as we saw last week — when the Lions racked up production in the fourth quarter with the game out of reach. Still, the likelihood of the under 191.5 passing yards hitting here makes it worth a take.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See DraftKings Sportsbook for details.