Reacts Results: Ravens fans belief soars after victory over Lions

Earlier this week, Baltimore Beatdown polled Ravens fans following their 38-6 victory over the Detroit Lions, asking if they’re confident in the Ravens’ direction. As the polls closed, the majority, 83% to be exact, believe so.
This is among the highest we’ve seen in fan confidence, after their Week 2 victory over the Cincinnati and their big-time win over the Cleveland Browns in Week 4 bringing the total to 93%. But, in both instances, the following week was a let down for both a loss and a plummet in fan confidence. Therefore, Sunday’s win will be important to keep the fanbase happy and positive and their record from fracturing against a lesser team.
All week, the Ravens have spoken like they’re in the middle of a challenging, combative season where they refuse to take the game(s) for granted. Head Coach John Harbaugh has been particularly firm in his focus all week as he prepares for Arizona.
