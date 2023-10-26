Bills vs. Bucs TNF: Open Thread, Picks

Week 8 of the NFL season will begin with the Buffalo Bills welcoming the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on national television.

Odds (Sponsored by DraftKings Sportsbook)

Spread: Bills -9.5

Over/Under: 43

Moneyline: Bills -470; Buccaneers +360

Last Week

Buffalo Bills defeated by New England Patriots, 29-25

It was expected to be a blowout. Rather, a surgical Mac Jones went 25-of-30 for 272 yards and two touchdowns as the Patriots upset the heavy favorite Bills. Buffalo has been in a challenging experience since last seasons’ playoff loss and some speculate they’re still reeling. It somewhat looks the part as they’ve been inconsistent this season.

Buccaneers defeated by Atlanta Falcons, 13-16

Even with numerous Desmond Ridder fumbles, including two on the one-yard line, the Falcons found victory over the floundering Buccaneers. Quarterback Baker Mayfield and the offense have done well, but like many, they’ve been unable to string together success for four quarters.

Picks

Joshua Reed is riding the upset train, taking the Buccaneers over the heavy-favorite Bills.

