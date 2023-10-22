Staff Reactions to the Ravens’ 38-6 win over the Detroit Lions

The Ravens will savor a dominant 38-6 win over the Detroit Lions in Week 7. Below are the reactions from the Baltimore Beatdown staff.

They say perfection is impossible but for the Ravens, it was simply unsustainable. However, for 25 minutes, the Ravens throttled the Detroit Lions perfectly. They marched down the field and scored on the opening drive. Defense forced a three and out. Repeat that three more times as the Ravens hurdled four straight touchdowns on the Lions’ defense.

The Ravens didn’t bend or go conservative, either. They hunted for more on offense, scoring another 10 points in the second half while the defense feasted on the carcass of bullied and beaten Lions for another 30 minutes, allowing only a stray rush from RB Jahmyr Gibbs to break their shutout.

From Head Coach John Harbaugh to the coordinators on down to the players, this was a wall-to-wall ass-kicking. — Kyle Barber

This game showed the world what the 2023 Baltimore Ravens are truly capable of when everything is clicking. The offense finally played up to their potential with quarterback Lamar Jackson continuing his excellent season. It was encouraging to see more involvement from wide receivers Odell Beckham Jr. and Rashod Bateman as well. The defense showed why they are one of the league’s top units against what was an explosive offense and a top offensive line. The pass rush and secondary continue to work together at a high level. If the Ravens can ride the momentum from this performance, then the sky is the limit for this team. — Dustin Cox

It was only a matter of time before the Ravens were going to have a game where they put it all together on both sides of the ball for two complete halves and that’s exactly what happened on Sunday in the biggest statement win for this team of the season thus far. They were aggressive from the jump, taking the ball from the coin toss instead of deferring to the second half and marching down the field for a touchdown that they went for on fourth and goal. After stubbing their toe multiple times in the red zone the past two weeks with drops and failures to execute and communicate here and there, they went 5-of-6 against the Lions and probably would’ve gone a perfect 6-of-6 had it not been for a late holding penalty. Lamar Jackson had his best game of the season with the way he made big plays with his arm and legs for four total touchdowns.

On the day when the Ravens inducted franchise all-time sack leader Terrell Suggs into their Ring of Honor, the defense dominated and shutdown one of the hottest offenses in the NFL and racked up five sacks against arguably the best offensive line in the league. They made Jared Goff, who had previously been playing at an elite level, uncomfortable from start to finish and pitched a shutout for three quarters before giving up a fourth quarter touchdown when victory was well in hand. The entire NFL just got put on notice with this complete performance from the 5-2 Ravens. — Joshua Reed

Dominant. Absolutely dominant. We finally saw the Ravens perform at a top level in all three phases. For what was supposed to be a bench mark game, a test to see where work was needed and maybe where to look for in a trade, the Ravens looked ready to win a Super Bowl against a very good team.

The wide receivers all showed up and showed out. Mark Andrews had a day on National Tight End day. The run game was efficient and steady. Lamar looked like an MVP. And the Ravens held what’s been an electric offense all year to a measly six points. — Zach Canter

We had seen flashes through the first six weeks of what the Ravens offense was capable of. Today, they put it all together and routed a red hot Lions team that was 13-3 in their last 16 games dating back to last year. What can’t you say about Lamar Jackson? He put together one of, if not the most successful passing game of his career versus a very good Lions defense. Simply put, Detroit has zero answers. Baltimore was able to run and pass at will and converted all of their red-zone trips into touchdowns. Defensively, the team stifled the Lions offense, allowing only one touchdown in garbage time. With the Colts putting up 500 yards of offense on the Cleveland Browns, the conversation regarding the leagues best defense will need to be revisited. This was the offense all Ravens fans imagined before the season with a variety of great passing concepts complemented by a great run game. Hopefully this serves as a springboard for the offense and they can carry it into Arizona next week. — Stephen Bopst