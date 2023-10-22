Ravens vs. Lions final: MVP, 14 Winners & 0 Losers

The Ravens come back to the bank and make a fat deposit in the form of a Lions’ corpse as they win handedly, 38-6. Here are today’s MVP, Winners and Losers.

MVP Lamar Jackson

A first half of dominance by Jackson saw the Ravens finish their first four drives with touchdowns as he rushed in the first and completed passes to Nelson Agholor and Mark Andrews for the next two. At the time, Jackson had the same number of incompletions as he had total touchdowns.

Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken — Many were a bit annoyed or skeptical when they heard Monken say they just need to do things better, from coaching to play calling to executing. Well, this is what he meant. Scoring five straight red zone touchdowns and obliterating the No. 3 defense by DVOA.

Defensive Coordinator Mike Macdonald — Head coaching calls will come soon at this rate. This defense will likely be ranked No. 1 next week after such a mighty performance.

Morgan Moses — Tasked with protecting Jackson from Aidan Hutchinson, Moses executed snap after snap. Jackson had all the time he needed to throw, largely in part due to Moses’ performance.

Justin Madubuike — The Ravens’ interior rusher is pricing himself out of Baltimore’s budget as he is now tied with Chiefs’ Chris Jones with 5.5 sacks. This was arguably his best game of the year, feasting on the interior linemen of the Lions and making splash plays. He would’ve had 6.5 sacks total before halftime had Lions quarterback Jared Goff not intentionally grounded the ball.

Mark Andrews — There was no doubt on National Tight Ends day that Andrews wouldn’t be finding the end zone. However, he doubled it by scoring twice, and nearly had a third.

Offensive Line — Though I singled out Moses, the entire offensive line was incredible today. They faced a top-tier defense and protected Jackson brilliantly.

Gus Edwards — A dual-threat back as he bullied the Lions defense on the ground for 4.9 yards per carry and another 80 yards on a checkdown. Add in his rushing touchdown and he had one hell of a football game.

Kyle Van Noy — The veteran has improved with each game and today notched two sacks on Goff, and possibly more had the savvy quarterback not thrown into the turf when pressured.

Geno Stone — The safety was gift-wrapped an interception as Goff and rookie wide receiver Jameson Williams suffered a miscommunication. He remains the 2023 NFL interception leader with four.

Odafe Oweh — In his first game back, Oweh strip-sacked Jared Goff. The Ravens need him to get going and this was a good sign, to go along with how impressive he looked before getting injured earlier this season.

All wide receivers — This is the kind of performance they would’ve had in Pittsburgh had they caught the ball. They cleaned it up and now look at their execution.

Jordan Stout — A great day at the office. One snap holding for Justin Tucker and one snap punting the ball. It was a good punt, too. That’s a winner in my book.

Brandon Stephens — The development of Stephens looks excellent at cornerback. He needs to remain a cornerback and continue developing. He has taken further strides, making plays on the ball today.

Inside Linebackers — Both Queen and Roquan Smith were all over the field. Queen flew sideline-to-sideline and attacked. Smith did the same, and had a wild pass breakup on the Lions 4th & goal attempt from the 6-yard line. Brilliant execution.

Losers

None: Name a Raven who had a bad game. There wasn’t one. Honestly, even the officials performed well. They weren’t overtly involved and called the game clean without the ticky-tack stuff. No bad coaching decisions, no drag.