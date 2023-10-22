Ravens vs. Lions: Open Thread, Inactives

A Week 7 tilt has arrived between the Baltimore Ravens and Detroit Lions. Many have billed this the game of the week on account of both squads among the best in their conference.

Inactives

Ravens

CB Kevon Seymour

S Marcus Williams

OLB Jeremiah Moon

C Sam Mustipher

OL Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu

QB Josh Johnson (3rd QB)

This means cornerback Marlon Humphrey, who was added to the injury report on Saturday due to illness, is active for today. OLB Odafe Oweh is set to make his return after missing four games.

Lions

CB Jerry Jacobs

OLB Charles Harris

WR Marvin Jones Jr.

RB David Montgomery

G Jonah Jackson

DT Levi Onwuzurike

DT Brodric Martin

The Lions being without Jerry Jacobs could be highly beneficial for the Ravens. Jacobs has been on of the better cornerbacks for the Lions, whose depth at the position is marginal.

Pre-Game Reads

Quick Hits

(Courtesy: Ravens PR)

DE Justin Madubuike ranks No. 2 among interior defensive lineman in sacks with 4.5, behind Chiefs Chris Jones

S Kyle Hamilton is tied for first in sacks among defensive backs with Vikings’ Harrison Smith with 3.

TE Mark Andrews leads all NFL tight ends in yards per reception with 12.3.

Lamar Jackson ranks No. 1 in interconference records by QBs with 10 minimum starts with a 15-1 record (.938 win %age)

Social Media

As always, we do ask for you to please follow and ‘like’ us on various social media outlets. Support us!