Ravens vs. Lions: Open Thread, Inactives

A Week 7 tilt has arrived between the Baltimore Ravens and Detroit Lions. Many have billed this the game of the week on account of both squads among the best in their conference.
Inactives
Ravens
- CB Kevon Seymour
- S Marcus Williams
- OLB Jeremiah Moon
- C Sam Mustipher
- OL Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu
- QB Josh Johnson (3rd QB)
This means cornerback Marlon Humphrey, who was added to the injury report on Saturday due to illness, is active for today. OLB Odafe Oweh is set to make his return after missing four games.
Lions
- CB Jerry Jacobs
- OLB Charles Harris
- WR Marvin Jones Jr.
- RB David Montgomery
- G Jonah Jackson
- DT Levi Onwuzurike
- DT Brodric Martin
The Lions being without Jerry Jacobs could be highly beneficial for the Ravens. Jacobs has been on of the better cornerbacks for the Lions, whose depth at the position is marginal.
Pre-Game Reads
Quick Hits
- DE Justin Madubuike ranks No. 2 among interior defensive lineman in sacks with 4.5, behind Chiefs Chris Jones
- S Kyle Hamilton is tied for first in sacks among defensive backs with Vikings’ Harrison Smith with 3.
- TE Mark Andrews leads all NFL tight ends in yards per reception with 12.3.
- Lamar Jackson ranks No. 1 in interconference records by QBs with 10 minimum starts with a 15-1 record (.938 win %age)
