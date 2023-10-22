Baltimore Beatdown Game Picks: Week 7

If there’s football to be played, which there is, there are picks to be made by our Baltimore Beatdown crew.
Rank
- After a dominant 12-3 week in the pick ‘em, Dustin Cox leads the pack at 65-29.
- Joshua Reed cruises into second at 62-32, while Frank Platko continues to be one shy of Reed.
- Vasilis Lericos has had a tough stretch, now six games back from the No. 1.
- Kyle Barber has begun to makeup ground after an 11-4 week.
Consensus Picks
Cleveland Browns > Indianapolis Colts
Tampa Bay Buccaneers > Atlanta Falcons
Buffalo Bills > New England Patriots
Baltimore Ravens > Detroit Lions
Las Vegas Raiders > Chicago Bears
Seattle Seahawks > Arizona Cardinals
San Francisco 49ers > Minnesota Vikings
Lone-Wolf Selections
Last week featured zero lone wolf picks in over two years. Now, there’s been a few for this week.
- Barber is going out on a limp taking the Steelers over LA Rams AND Broncos over Packers.
- Platko has the Giants beating the Commanders in the early window.
