Baltimore Beatdown Game Picks: Week 7

Take our experts advice! Or fade ‘em?

By Kyle Barber
Denver Broncos v Kansas City Chiefs Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images

If there’s football to be played, which there is, there are picks to be made by our Baltimore Beatdown crew.

Rank

  • After a dominant 12-3 week in the pick ‘em, Dustin Cox leads the pack at 65-29.
  • Joshua Reed cruises into second at 62-32, while Frank Platko continues to be one shy of Reed.
  • Vasilis Lericos has had a tough stretch, now six games back from the No. 1.
  • Kyle Barber has begun to makeup ground after an 11-4 week.

Consensus Picks

Cleveland Browns > Indianapolis Colts

Tampa Bay Buccaneers > Atlanta Falcons

Buffalo Bills > New England Patriots

Baltimore Ravens > Detroit Lions

Las Vegas Raiders > Chicago Bears

Seattle Seahawks > Arizona Cardinals

San Francisco 49ers > Minnesota Vikings

Lone-Wolf Selections

Last week featured zero lone wolf picks in over two years. Now, there’s been a few for this week.

  • Barber is going out on a limp taking the Steelers over LA Rams AND Broncos over Packers.
  • Platko has the Giants beating the Commanders in the early window.

Picks

