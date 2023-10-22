Ravens vs. Lions: Best player prop bets for Week 7

The Baltimore Ravens return home this Sunday seeking their fifth win of the season, hosting one of the league’s best teams thus far in the five-win Detroit Lions. This is a showdown between two evenly-matched units vying for early positioning atop their division and conference standings alike.

Here’s some of the top player prop bets to eye for the premier matchup in Week 7.

Lamar Jackson over 219.5 passing yards (-110)

Jackson’s passing yards this season have fluctuated a bit game-to-game. He has three games with 223 or more yards, and 202 or less in the other three contests. However, over the past two weeks, he’s thrown for 236 and 223 yards, respectively, each of which are higher than this over/under of 219.5.

The Lions’ secondary is a capable unit but their front seven is the strength of their defense. They’re allowing just a shade over 220 passing yards per game this season, which ranks No. 18 among all defenses. Meanwhile, they’ve been incredibly stingy against the run and are allowing the fewest rushing yards per game.

This feels like a game where Jackson will have to air it out and the Ravens will have to lean on their passing attack to win. He’s been pushing the ball downfield more and been accurate. Even with minus value, this a good spot for the over to hit.

Mark Andrews over 52.5 receiving yards (-130)

After a slower start to the season in his first two appearances, Andrews has begun to build momentum over the past three weeks. He has 80, 65, and 69 receiving yards in each contest since Week 4. This is a favorable matchup against the Lions, whose defense ranks bottom-five in yards allowed to opposing tight ends.

The value isn’t great at -130, but the over/under of 52.5 is too low not to bite on. Alternatively, the over on Andrews’ 4.5 projected receptions, also valued at -130, could be a worthwhile take as well. Either way, look for the All-Pro tight end to have another productive outing.

Lamar Jackson anytime touchdown scorer (+140)

The Ravens’ red zone difficulties over the past two weeks have been well-documented. They’ve scored just one touchdown in their last nine trips after previously ranking as a top-end scoring unit through Week 4. Part of the reason for their earlier success was Jackson’s running ability in scoring positions, as he rushed for two touchdowns in back-to-back games against the Colts and Browns.

To remedy their recent scoring woes, look for offensive coordinator Todd Monken to dial up some designed rushing opportunities for Jackson in the red zone. He’s plenty capable of scoring off improvisation and scrambles, too.

Alex Anzalone over 4.5 solo tackles (-115)

Anzalone is the Lions’ leading tackler on the season with 44 combined and 31 solo. This week’s over/under projection of 4.5 he’s exceeded in four of six games so far, including each of the last two weeks. He’s active in the middle of the field and in run defense, where he’ll likely be in on a number of quarterback runs and scrambles by Jackson.

