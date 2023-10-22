Ravens vs. Lions: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Baltimore Ravens face their greatest foe yet as the Detroit Lions come to Baltimore for a Week 7 tilt.
Baltimore Ravens (4-2) vs. Detroit Lions (5-1)
Date: Sunday, October 22, 2023
Time: 1 p.m. ET
Location: M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, Maryland
Coverage Map
(Courtesy 506sports.com)
RED — Lions @ Ravens
Broadcast
- Local TV: FOX/WBFF Ch. 45 (Baltimore)
- TV Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play), Greg Olsen (analyst), Erin Andrews (sideline), Tom Rinaldi (sideline)
Radio
- Local Radio: WBAL 1090 AM / 98Rock (97.9FM) & Sirius XM Chs. 82 or 228
- Live Radio Stream: Baltimoreravens.com (desktop or in-market mobile users) and the Ravens Mobile app (in-market users only)
- Local Radio Announcers: Gerry Sandusky (play-by-play), Rod Woodson (analyst)
National Radio
- ESPN Radio
- National Radio Announcers: Steve Levy (play-by-play), Mike Tannenbaum (analyst)
Spanish radio: EI Zol (1050 AM and 93.5 FM), BaltimoreRavens.com and the Ravens Mobile app (in-market users only)
- Spanish Announcers: David Andrade (play-by-play), Allen Gutierrez (analyst)
Odds (Courtesy DraftKings Sportsbook)
Spread: Ravens -3
Over/Under: 43
Moneyline: Ravens -155; Lions +130
Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.
