Ravens vs. Lions: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Baltimore Ravens face their greatest foe yet as the Detroit Lions come to Baltimore for a Week 7 tilt.

Baltimore Ravens (4-2) vs. Detroit Lions (5-1)

Date: Sunday, October 22, 2023

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, Maryland

Coverage Map

(Courtesy 506sports.com )

RED — Lions @ Ravens

Broadcast

Local TV: FOX/WBFF Ch. 45 (Baltimore)

FOX/WBFF Ch. 45 (Baltimore) TV Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play), Greg Olsen (analyst), Erin Andrews (sideline), Tom Rinaldi (sideline)

Radio

Local Radio: WBAL 1090 AM / 98Rock (97.9FM) & Sirius XM Chs. 82 or 228

Live Radio Stream: Baltimoreravens.com (desktop or in-market mobile users) and the Ravens Mobile app (in-market users only)

(desktop or in-market mobile users) and the (in-market users only) Local Radio Announcers: Gerry Sandusky (play-by-play), Rod Woodson (analyst)

National Radio

ESPN Radio

National Radio Announcers: Steve Levy (play-by-play), Mike Tannenbaum (analyst)

Spanish radio: EI Zol (1050 AM and 93.5 FM), BaltimoreRavens.com and the Ravens Mobile app (in-market users only)

Spanish Announcers: David Andrade (play-by-play), Allen Gutierrez (analyst)

Odds (Courtesy DraftKings Sportsbook)

Spread: Ravens -3

Over/Under: 43

Moneyline: Ravens -155; Lions +130