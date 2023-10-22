 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Ravens vs. Lions: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

How to watch the Baltimore Ravens vs. Detroit Lions Week 7 game

By Kyle Barber
Baltimore Ravens v Detroit Lions Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

The Baltimore Ravens face their greatest foe yet as the Detroit Lions come to Baltimore for a Week 7 tilt.

Baltimore Ravens (4-2) vs. Detroit Lions (5-1)

Date: Sunday, October 22, 2023
Time: 1 p.m. ET
Location: M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, Maryland

Coverage Map
(Courtesy 506sports.com)

RED — Lions @ Ravens

Broadcast

  • Local TV: FOX/WBFF Ch. 45 (Baltimore)
  • TV Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play), Greg Olsen (analyst), Erin Andrews (sideline), Tom Rinaldi (sideline)

Radio

  • Local Radio: WBAL 1090 AM / 98Rock (97.9FM) & Sirius XM Chs. 82 or 228
  • Live Radio Stream: Baltimoreravens.com (desktop or in-market mobile users) and the Ravens Mobile app (in-market users only)
  • Local Radio Announcers: Gerry Sandusky (play-by-play), Rod Woodson (analyst)

National Radio

  • ESPN Radio
  • National Radio Announcers: Steve Levy (play-by-play), Mike Tannenbaum (analyst)

Spanish radio: EI Zol (1050 AM and 93.5 FM), BaltimoreRavens.com and the Ravens Mobile app (in-market users only)

  • Spanish Announcers: David Andrade (play-by-play), Allen Gutierrez (analyst)

Odds (Courtesy DraftKings Sportsbook)

Spread: Ravens -3
Over/Under: 43
Moneyline: Ravens -155; Lions +130

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

