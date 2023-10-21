Ravens players fined more than $100k in Week 6 win over Titans in London

Fines across the NFL were announced for the previous weeks’ play and the Ravens in total reached six figures. According to reports, the total hit $103,014.

Fine Breakdown

Huge credit to The Baltimore Banner’s Jonas Shaffer for the film on each players’ fined plays.

WR Odell Beckham Jr.: $33,317

Here's a look at why the Ravens were fined, justly or unjustly.



Odell Beckham Jr. was fined $21,844 for this fourth-quarter play. He was also fined $11,473 for the Jeffery Simmons incident. pic.twitter.com/qfJ8xpGv2k — Jonas Shaffer (@jonas_shaffer) October 21, 2023

S Kyle Hamilton: $20,524

Kyle Hamilton was fined $20,524 for this hit on Chris Moore. pic.twitter.com/swiWVysOu5 — Jonas Shaffer (@jonas_shaffer) October 21, 2023

DE Justin Madubuike: $16,391

Justin Madubuike was fined $16,391 for an apparent illegal hit during Geno Stone's INT return. pic.twitter.com/lukWQBpHeQ — Jonas Shaffer (@jonas_shaffer) October 21, 2023

DT Michael Pierce: $16,391

Michael Pierce was fined $16,391 for his hit on Ryan Tannehill. pic.twitter.com/IcXAz889x7 — Jonas Shaffer (@jonas_shaffer) October 21, 2023

OT Ronnie Stanley: $16,391

And Ronnie Stanley was fined $16,391 for an apparent illegal hit on Lamar Jackson's scramble. pic.twitter.com/wQEIL9Qabl — Jonas Shaffer (@jonas_shaffer) October 21, 2023

After a hefty set of fines it’ll be worth watching if any players operate with more timidness or uncertainty. Though most can afford the fines and have earned larger paydays, it’s still a hefty chunk of cash leaving their accounts and not toward something they want to spend or save for.