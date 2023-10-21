 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Ravens players fined more than $100k in Week 6 win over Titans in London

Ravens rung up the tab in London

By Kyle Barber
Baltimore Ravens v Tennessee Titans Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Fines across the NFL were announced for the previous weeks’ play and the Ravens in total reached six figures. According to reports, the total hit $103,014.

Fine Breakdown

Huge credit to The Baltimore Banner’s Jonas Shaffer for the film on each players’ fined plays.

WR Odell Beckham Jr.: $33,317

S Kyle Hamilton: $20,524

DE Justin Madubuike: $16,391

DT Michael Pierce: $16,391

OT Ronnie Stanley: $16,391

After a hefty set of fines it’ll be worth watching if any players operate with more timidness or uncertainty. Though most can afford the fines and have earned larger paydays, it’s still a hefty chunk of cash leaving their accounts and not toward something they want to spend or save for.

