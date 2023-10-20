Reacts Results: Supermajority of Ravens fans want team to be buyers at the deadline

Earlier this week, Baltimore Beatdown polled Ravens fans, asking a trio of questions. As always, we led with the fanbases confidence in the teams’ direction.

After a faltering week against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Ravens bounced back with a victory in London over the Tennessee Titans, and with it, the majority of the fanbase believe they’re back on the right track.

We also polled fans on if the Ravens should participate in the 2023 NFL Trade Deadline as buyers, where a supermajority of fans believe they should be adding talent before all trading ceases.

Fans also answered if the Ravens are buyers, which position needs to be addressed. Fans were more spread across the board, 34% believe running back is the position to go, especially with big names like New York Giants Saquon Barkley and Titans Derrick Henry as possible options.

Right now, the Ravens rushing attack has been modest, averaging 4.3 yards per carry. However, the running backs alone have averaged 3.9 yards per carry as Jackson’s team-leading 327 rushing yards and 5.5 yards per carry skew the overall numbers. The Ravens will need greater impact from the position if they hope to take the next step. A way for them to find it, if General Manager Eric DeCosta desires, can be via trade.