Giants vs. Seahawks MNF: Open Thread, Picks

The final game of the Week 4 is upon us as the Seattle Seahawks go cross country to face the New York Giants.

Odds (Draftkings Sportsbook)

Spread: Seahawks -2.5

Over/Under: 46.5

Moneyline: Seahawks -142; Giants +120

Last Week

Giants lose 30-12 to the San Francisco 49ers

It was a Thursday Night butt-kicking the Giants suffered as the dominant 49ers steam-rolled the Giants on the shoulders of quarterback Brock Purdy, who threw for 310 yards and two touchdowns and running back Christian McCaffrey, who scored a rushing touchdown and went for 85 yards. The Giants, without running back Saquon Barkley struggled to move the ball on the ground, finishing with 29 rushing yards on 11 attempts.

Seahawks win 37-27 over Carolina Panthers

The resurgent Geno Smith and Kenneth Walker III carved up the Panthers defense, with Smith throwing for 296 yards on 63.9% completion and running back Kenneth Walker III found the end zone twice and went off for 97 yards on 18 carries.

Picks

Kyle Barber, trusting in the home team and counting on the cross-country flight to impact the Hawks, is lone-wolf selecting the Giants to win.