David Ojabo’s Injury Possibly Season Ending

Last week, the Baltimore Ravens placed outside linebacker David Ojabo on injured reserve after he suffered an injury against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 3. According to Head Coach John Harbaugh, Ojabo has some decisions to make on his approach to rehabilitation on the injury.

“[Ojabo’s] still being evaluated,” Harbaugh said. “There’s some decisions that have to be made that he has to make in terms of how he wants to approach the injury issues he has. I think that’s still private on his concern. So I’ll say just that he’s up in the air on that one, yeah.”

Harbaugh was then asked if the “up-in-the-air” status was regarding a season ending possibility, to which he confirmed.

If this were to be the end of Ojabo’s season, it would be his second season cut short due to injury. Last season, Ojabo missed most of the year due to suffering a torn Achilles on his Pro Day. Nonetheless, the Ravens drafted him with their second round pick, knowing he’d be essentially red-shirted. He finished the 2022 season with two games played, with a total of 21 snaps on defense.

This would be a disappointing end to Ojabo’s sophomore season as he appeared primed for a strong year. He started off the season with a strip sack in Week 1 against the Houston Texans, something he all too often generates when he gets his hands on a quarterback.