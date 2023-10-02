What are the odds? Ravens are road favorites vs. Steelers

After mopping the floor with the Cleveland Browns and DraftKings Sportsbook’s marginal line switch to minor favorites following the inactivation of Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, the Baltimore Ravens are heavy favorites against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Odds

Spread: Ravens -4.5

Over/Under: 39

Moneyline: Ravens -218/ Steelers +180

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

Though the Steelers are expected to play their backup quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, it’s hard to envision any Ravens-Steelers matchup not coming down to a field goal. After all, numerous times in this famed rivalry we’ve seen backups come and steal victory from the opposition.

Also, the Ravens may not feel as comfortable heading into this contest with their current starting tackles, Ronnie Stanley and Morgan Moses, currently dealing with injury. It’s more expected Stanley will be playing on Sunday but the uncertainty with Moses paired with the abundance of injuries the Ravens are dealing with are a bit shrouded from the scoreboards from Week 4.