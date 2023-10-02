Ravens Week 4 Snap Counts: Kyle Van Noy has an impactful debut

The Ravens climbed to 3-1 with an utterly dominant 28-3 victory over the Browns in Week 4. Baltimore out-gained Cleveland by 130 net yards, 2.8 yards per play, coaxed rookie quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson into three interceptions and were a perfect 4-for-4 in the red zone. After sweeping road games against both their Ohio divisional rivals, the Ravens odds to win the AFC North have improved to -125.

Quarterbacks

Lamar Jackson: 55 Offensive Snaps (95%)

Tyler Huntley: 3 (5%)

Josh Johnson: Inactive

Lamar passed with surgical precision in Week 4, completing 15 of 19 attempts for two touchdowns and a 142.5 rating. Benefitting from the space coordinator Todd Monken’s spread concepts create near the end zone, he also weaved his way to a pair of rushing touchdowns.

Running Backs

Gus Edwards: 40 (69%)

Melvin Gordon: 11 (19%)

Justice Hill: 7 (12%)

Edwards returned from a concussion scare to rumble for 48 yards on 15 attempts and a long gain of 16. Gordon added 21 rushing yards plus a 23-yard reception and Hill produced a gaudy 11 yards per carry average on three attempts in his return from a toe injury.

Tight Ends

Mark Andrews: 40 (69%)

Patrick Ricard: 23 (40%) — 3 Special Teams Snaps (11%)

Isaiah Likely: 15 (26%) — 9 (32%)

Charlie Kolar: 2 (3%) — 22 (79%)

Rounding into form following a preseason injury, Andrews led the receiving corps by catching all five of his targets for 80 yards and reeled in both of Jackson’s touchdown passes. Ricard was utilized against the Browns tough front and chipped in a 14-yard catch on his only touch.

Wide Recievers

Zay Flowers: 57 (98%)

Nelson Agholor: 43 (74%)

Devin Duvernay: 35 (60%) — 13 (46%)

Laquon Treadwell: 17 (29%) — 18 (64%)

Odell Beckham Jr.: Inactive

Rashod Bateman: Inactive

Flowers recorded the longest play of the game with a 43-yard catch. Filling in for the injured Tylan Wallace, Treadwell notched a special teams tackle. Duvernay gained 91 yards on five combined kick and punt returns.

Offensive Line

John Simpson: 58 (100%) — 4 (14%)

Patrick Mekari: 58 (100%)

Kevin Zeitler: 55 (95%) — 4 (14%)

Tyler Linderbaum: 55 (95%)

Daniel Faalele: 29 (50%) — 4 (14%)

Morgan Moses: 29 (50%) — 2 (7%)

Ben Cleveland: 3 (5%) — 4 (14%)

Sam Mustipher: 3 (5%)

Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu: Did Not Play

Ronnie Stanley: Inactive

While Linderbaum returned from a sprained ankle, Moses was forced from the contest with a shoulder injury. The patchwork line held up well overall considering the tough competition they faced. They allowed three sacks but paving the way for 131 rushing yards versus one of the league’s top run defenses.

Defensive Line

Justin Madubuike: 39 Defensive Snaps (57%) — 1 (4%)

Michael Pierce: 33 (48%)

Broderick Washington: 28 (41%) — 4 (14%)

Travis Jones: 27 (39%) — 6 (21%)

Brent Urban: 15 (22%) — 2 (7%)

Madubuike and Washington each recorded sacks and a trio of quarterback pressures. Jones and Urban both made a tackles for loss. The five-man defensive line corps has been consistently sturdy this season.

Inside Linebackers

Patrick Queen: 63 (91%)

Roquan Smith: 60 (87%)

Malik Harrison: 14 (20%) — 24 (86%)

Del’Shawn Phillips: 9 (13%) — 24 (86%)

Trenton Simpson: 6 (9%) — 22 (79%)

Roquan had an outstanding day in coverage with two passes defensed and also collected 10 total tackles and a quarterback hit. Queen had three tackles for loss including a sack. With the game out of each, Simpson tasted his first action on defense at the professional level.

Outside Linebackers

Tavius Robinson: 39 (57%) — 5 (18%)

Jadeveon Clowney: 39 (57%)

Jeremiah Moon: 23 (33%) — 20 (71%)

Kyle Van Noy: 23 (33%)

Odafe Oweh: Inactive

Clowney was highly disruptive in his return to Cleveland with more than a handful of pressures and a tackle for loss. Robinson posted three solo tackles including a drive stalling tackle for loss. And Van Noy made his Ravens debut with a several pressures, a quarterback hit and pass break-up.

Cornerbacks

Brandon Stephens: 69 (100%) — 5 (18%)

Arthur Maulet: 44 (64%) — 10 (36%)

Ronald Darby: 44 (64%) — 4 (14%)

Rock Ya-Sin: 25 (36%) — 13 (46%)

Kevon Seymour: 12 (17%) — 24 (86%)

Jalyn Armour-Davis: 0 — 10 (36%)

Marlon Humphrey: Inactive

Stephens corralled the first interception of his career and returned it 52 yards. Maulet saw extensive action as the slot corner before exiting with a possible concussion, and filled up the stat sheet with three solo tackles, one for a loss and a pass defensed. Darby also broke-up a pass attempt.

Safeties

Kyle Hamilton: 69 (100%) — 5 (18%)

Geno Stone: 69 (100%) — 11 (39%)

Daryl Worley: 9 (13%) — 4 (14%)

Marcus Williams: Inactive

Worley started but was forced from the game with an apparent shoulder injury. Hamilton continues to ascend, adding his first career interception to a five solo tackle total. Stone also grabbed an interception, his second of the young season. The safety group will receive a boost when Williams returns to the field, possibly allowing Hamilton to align as a nickel defender more frequently.

Specialists

Jordan Stout: 11 (39%)

Tyler Ott: 11 (39%)

Justin Tucker: 9 (32%)

Stout had a great game, averaging 47.7 yards per punt with three downed inside Cleveland’s 20-yard-line.