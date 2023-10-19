Saints vs. Jaguars: Open Thread, Expert Picks

Week 7 of the NFL season begins with the Jacksonville Jaguars heading to the Superdome to take on the New Orleans Saints.

Odds (Sponsored by DraftKings Sportsbook)

Spread: Saints -2

Over/Under: 41

Moneyline: Saints-135; Jaguars +114

A big reason for the uncertainty surrounding the Jaguars involves the health and status of quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who suffered an ankle sprain against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. According to Head Coach Doug Pederson, Lawrence was ruled day-to-day.

Meanwhile, the Jaguars will be facing a top-rated defense in the New Orleans Saints, who have are allowing an average of 16 points per game.

Picks

The Beatdown staff, though underdogs according to DraftKings Sportsbook, are the unanimous favorite for the Beatdown gang. It’s a bit surprising to see the entire staff all lean toward the road underdogs on a short week against a tough defense and a question mark at QB for health, but there’s confidence in the group.