Tyus Bowser to meet with doctors this week, Ravens remain hopeful for his return

In his Monday press conference, Baltimore Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh told reporters the situation surrounding seventh-year veteran outside linebacker Tyus Bowser’s lingering knee injury that has kept him sidelined since training camp has “gotten a little bit more complicated over the last couple weeks.”

“I’m going to let Tyus comment on that,” Harbaugh said. “[I’m] really not at liberty to talk about it right now but at some point in time I’m sure we’ll have an announcement on that one way or another. He’s got to make some choices and decisions.”

During Wednesday's media session, Harbaugh shared more insight on the ongoing situation, stating that Bowser will have some meetings with doctors this week and that he is “really looking forward to seeing what the resolution is.”

Coach Harbaugh on Tyus Bowser: pic.twitter.com/cesNWD84ik — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 18, 2023

“I want what’s best for Tyus. I want this to kind of get resolved because he has worked hard to get physically where he can come back and play,” Harbaugh said. “I’m hopeful that he gets back and plays. That’s what you’d want. It’s going to be in his court I think. That’s my understanding of it and we’ll just see what happens. Those are real decisions that guys have to make.”

On Tuesday during a recording of the PressBox’s “The Tyus Bowser Show”, Bowser himself spoke about where he is in his healing process and offered an optimistic outlook on his potential and eventual return to the field with co-host Glenn Clark.

“I’m feeling great. I’m on the field,” Bowser said. “I’m moving around very well. I’m just gaining more and more confidence each and every day — not only on the field but in the training room. I have great people around me and great support staff, and I feel like myself is getting to that point. I’m just going to continue to work hard, and when that time comes, it comes.”

Bowser remains on the Non-Football-Injury list for the time being and whenever he returns and rejoins his teammates, it will likely be in a more reduced role than he has been accustomed to when he’s been healthy in recent years.

The Ravens’ pass rush has been highly productive in his absence and is currently tied for the most sacks in the league with 24 and the contributions have come from all three levels. Through the first six games of the season, the defense has a defensive lineman, outside linebacker, off-ball linebacker, and defensive back with three or more sacks.

They’ve been able to do this without third-year starter Odafe Oweh and second-year starter David Ojabo on the edge for the most part. Oweh has missed the last four games with an ankle sprain but returned to practice on Wednesday and Ojabo is currently on injured reserve with a minor injury and is slated to return when he gets healthy.

Leading the charge for the Ravens’ potent pass rush has been fourth-year defensive lineman Justin Madubuike up the middle with his team-leading 4.5 sacks and on the edge, it has been seasoned veterans Jadeveon Clowney who is tied for the second-most sacks with 3.5 and Kyle Van Noy who continues to come on strong each week since being signed less than a month ago.

When healthy, Bowser is one of the most versatile defenders not just on the Ravens but in the league with how is able to impact the opposing team’s passing game both in coverage as well as a pass rusher. He recorded a career-high seven sacks in 2021 before he suffered a torn Achilles in their season finale and a career-high three interceptions the year before in 2020. Last season, he made his debut in Week 9 and logged three sacks, four tackles for loss, and seven quarterback hits in 10 games including the playoffs.

TYUS BOWSER STRIP SACK pic.twitter.com/WgcN4vWGra — PFF BAL Ravens (@PFF_Ravens) January 2, 2022

If and when he returns, Defensive Coordinator Mike Macdonald will certainly find a creative way to deploy him that maximizes his skillset as he has done with so many other dynamic playmakers on that side of the ball.