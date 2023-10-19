2023 NFL Power Rankings Week 7: Pundits are either high or pessimistically optimistic on the Ravens

The majority of national pundits still view the Baltimore Ravens as one of the top teams in the league and some are higher on them after they took care of business overseas in a 24-16 win over the Tennessee Titans. Now, it’s time to see where the team lands among the NFL landscape of power rankings heading into Week 7.

The Ringer: 7 (Last week: 7)

From Austin Gayle

Coming off of a Week 6 game in which the Ravens narrowly edged out the Titans thanks to six Justin Tucker field goals, it’s easy to forget the Ravens are a top-five offense when it comes to third-down conversion percentage and a top-10 unit in red zone efficiency this season. Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken has seemingly unlocked new elements to Jackson’s drop-back passing game, and Jackson is starting to maximize the potential of the pass catchers around him. … But what’s intriguing is that we haven’t seen the best version of the Monken-Jackson offense yet; that will come when Baltimore can get the non-Jackson rushing elements of the offense cooking.

ESPN: 9 (Last week: 11)

From Jamison Hensley

After trading for Roquan Smith at midseason last year, the Ravens went from allowing 22.9 points per game to 14.7. This year, Smith’s tackling and leadership have kept Baltimore among the stingiest defenses in the league despite four starters missing at least one game due to injury (CB Marlon Humphrey, S Marcus Williams and OLBs Odafe Oweh and David Ojabo). The Ravens have limited offenses to 15.2 points per game, which is one of the biggest reasons Baltimore is 4-2 and atop the AFC North. Smith has proved he deserves to be the league’s highest-paid middle linebacker.

Bleacher Report: 8 (Last week: 9)

From Gary Davenport

The Ravens are winning, but the offense has been alarmingly hit or miss. Odell Beckham Jr. is making $15 million in guarantees to catch two passes a game. Rashod Bateman is equally invisible. In short, the new-look Baltimore offense looks an awful lot like the old one—run the ball and throw it to tight end Mark Andrews. That might be good enough to beat mediocre teams like the Titans. But it doesn’t scream ‘elite contender.’

The Athletic: 12 (Last week: 11)

Josh Kendall

The Ravens lead the AFC North despite having the third-most lost fumbles and eighth-most dropped passes in the NFL. Lamar Jackson’s 69.9 percent completion rate ranks fourth in the league and is on pace to be the best of his career. His passer rating (93) is on pace to be the third best of his career.

Sporting News: 7 (Last week: 10)

Vinnie Iyer

The Ravens got back on track in London by Lamar Jackson getting loose and also getting more help from his receivers. The defense also made a statement to make up for some previous issues. The Lions will present a tough test at home in Week 7.

Yahoo Sports: 8 (Last week: 9)

From Frank Schwab

If the Ravens are going to hit the top end of their range of outcomes, they probably need more out of the running back position. Gus Edwards and Justice Hill have been OK, but neither is scaring anyone. It would be fun to see the Ravens with a star running back. If Derrick Henry or another top running back is available before the deadline, the Ravens should be making a call.

Fox Sports: 9 (Last week: 9)

From David Helman

If the Ravens could finish drives in a more impressive fashion, we’d be speaking so much more highly of them. They’ve been to the red zone nine times in the last two weeks and come away with two touchdowns. Those are abysmal numbers, and that’s the difference between them looking pretty good as opposed to being one of the hottest teams in the NFL.

CBS Sports: 9 (Last week: 11)

From Pete Prisco

They found a way to hold on against the Titans in London, but they still haven’t clicked all the way yet. The offense is just off some.

Sports Illustrated: 9 (Last week: 8)

From Conor Orr

What’s cool about the Ravens is the way that they have combined their physicality with some serious straight-line speed. Tight end screens have become quick hits to Nelson Agholor with a straight shot toward the end zone. Against the Titans, the Ravens weren’t throwing the ball all over (Scotland) yard, but they have evolved their system to a point where a defense cannot make a rudimentary tackling mistake on any given play without giving up an embarrassing touchdown. Baltimore is still grinding opponents down, but just in a different way.

NFL.com: 9 (Last week: 10)

From Eric Edholm

The Ravens were fortunate to get away with bogging down early in the red zone. On the surface, the offensive numbers were fine in the 24-16 win over Tennessee, with 360 yards (221 passing, 139 rushing), but Baltimore going 1-for-6 in red-zone conversions explains the close score. The Ravens ran 17 red-zone plays in London. Seven were Lamar Jackson runs. Seven were handoffs. Three were Jackson passes. Of Jackson’s rushing attempts down there, only a few appeared to be designed runs; I’d like to see Lamar throwing more when close to the end zone. A win is a win, but after a 4-for-4 red-zone game at Cleveland, the Ravens have posted touchdowns on just two of their last nine trips to the red area.

Sportsnaut: 6 (Last week: 9)

From Matt Johnson

The Baltimore Ravens offense still has a lot of issues. In Week 7, Rashod Bateman’s effort on a route likely played a role in Lamar Jackson’s interceptions and these wide receivers didn’t get nearly as open as they should’ve against the Titans’ secondary. Yet, the bigger issue might be play-caller Todd Monken running the red-zone offense as if Greg Roman is still in the building. Baltimore still has one of the highest ceilings in the NFL, but it keeps getting in its own way.

Pro Football Network: 8 (Last week: 9)

From Dalton Miller

Realistically, the Baltimore Ravens should have absolutely demolished the Tennessee Titans in London. However, Baltimore could only manage one touchdown in six red-zone trips. The offense looked very good until they got into the red area, where the offensive game plan felt stale. Lamar Jackson and the passing attack still look outstanding, especially when Jackson is kept clean. While the rushing attack struggled against Tennessee, Jackson’s legs were the key to moving the chains multiple times throughout the game.

USA Today: 10 (Last week: 10)

From Nate Davis

A team that’s only had two home games will play four of its next five in Baltimore. Fun fact: Lamar Jackson has joined Michael Vick as the only quarterbacks to rush for at least 50 yards in a game 50 times.

Sharp Football Analysis: 11 (Last week: 12)

From Raymond Summerlin

The Ravens have lost to Gardner Minshew and Kenny Pickett, and their best wins of the season came against a hobbled Joe Burrow and the Browns with Dorian Thompson-Robinson as the starter. Those two wins still give them the edge in the division, but they need to show more on offense against a good team. They will get a chance this week against the Lions.

Walterfootball.com: 6 (Last week: 6)

From Walter Cherepinsky

Can someone tell Todd Monken that he should stop running the ball so much in the red zone, especially when battling against strong run defenses? Baltimore should have beaten the Titans by a wide margin, but let them hang around because of the incompetence deep in Tennessee territory.

Touchdown Wire: 11 (Last week: 10)

From Jarrett Bailey