Unsung heroes from the Ravens’ Week 6 win over the Titans

In Week 6 of the 2023 regular season, the Baltimore Ravens traveled overseas and came away victorious in London for the first time ever with a gritty 24-16 win over the Tennessee Titans.

In a game that they were favored to win and the healthiest they’ve been since Week 1, the team was able to take care of business and finish thanks to some of their less-heralded players on both sides of the ball.

This article highlights the players whose performances flew under the radar but were still clutch — the unsung heroes.

OG Kevin Zeitler

While the Ravens defense spent most of the game relentlessly pressuring both of the Titans’ quarterbacks that took snaps in Week 6, their offensive line kept Lamar Jackson upright. The only sack that Tennessee managed came on a play where the two-time Pro Bowler escaped the pocket but was taken down. They gave him plenty of time to read the field and escape the pressure that eventually found its way into the backfield on some dropbacks. The best pass protector of the bunch was the 12th-year veteran right guard, who didn’t allow even a single pressure on 37 pass blocking snaps according to Pro Football Focus.

Kevin Zeitler vs. the Titans:



37 pass blocking snaps

0 sacks allowed

0 pressures allowed



DT Broderick Washington

Even though he didn’t register a sack or quarterback hit, the fourth-year pro was still able to make a significant impact defending the run. Washington tied his season-high for total tackles with three, including two solos and one for a loss on his biggest play of the game. He took single-handedly down three-time Pro Bowl running back Derrick Henry behind the line of scrimmage for the loss of a yard that forced a third-and-long in the fourth quarter that eventually led to a punt.

WR Devin Duvernay

The two-time Pro Bowl return specialist made a profound impact and came up with one of the biggest plays of the game doing what he does best. Duvernay ripped off a 70-yard punt return to set up the Ravens’ third offensive possession in the red zone before it even began. Although he hasn’t had a single touch and has been targeted just once in the past two games on offense, the fourth-year pro is still finding ways to make meaningful contributions. He finished with 91 punt return yards on three opportunities and 41 kick return yards on two chances.

.@Dev_Duv5 with a HUGE 70 YARD return❗️❗️



ILB Del’Shawn Phillips

The fifth-year veteran was also a bright standout on special teams except he did most of his damage covering kicks. Phillips recorded a season-high two assisted special teams tackles and jumped on a muffed punt for his first fumble recovery as a Raven — and just the second of his career. His timely play allowed the team to extend their already double-digit lead by another three points on a short Justin Tucker Field goal with one second left on the clock.

SPECIAL TEAMS BABY❗️



P Jordon Stout

The second-year pro was responsible for the beautiful boot that allowed Phillips to be the hero just before halftime. He gave the short 37-yarder just enough hangtime in the air to allow his coverage unit to get down field where they got in the face of Titans punt returner Kyle Phillips who proceeded to let the ball bounce off his hands. That was the first of Stout’s punts that he pinned inside the opposing team’s 20-yard line on the day and his two other boots both were beyond 50 yards.

OLB Kyle Van Noy

The 10th-year veteran continued to prove that he has plenty left in the tank and can be more disruptive with more snaps. He had his best game to-date since signing with the Ravens less than a month ago. In his first start, Van Noy played a season-high 58 percent of the total defensive snaps and recorded his first sack in purple and black. He also had six total pressures and a win rate of 28.6 percent in 21 pass rush snaps according to PFF.

He would’ve tied fourth-year defensive tackle Justin Madubuike and fellow veteran Jadeveon Clowney for the team lead in sacks had his initial one not been negated by a holding penalty. By the end of the game, he also logged a solo tackles for loss, a batted pass, and a quarterback hit.

TE Isaiah Likely

As has been the case with Duvernay, the second-year pro has seen his role on offense significantly diminished compared to last year and hasn’t even been targeted in the last three weeks. Nevertheless, he was able to still contribute in a big way on special teams as a member of the hands team. Likely came up with the second onside kick recovery of his career at the end of the game to seal the win. His first recovery occurred last year in Week 8 in a win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during his rookie season.