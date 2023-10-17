Ravens sign S Andrews Adams to practice squad; release RB Kenyan Drake

On Tuesday afternoon, the Baltimore Ravens did some minor practice squad reshuffling, as they’ve done a few times now during the 2023 season. The Ravens signed veteran safety Andrew Adams to the practice squad and released running back Kenyan Drake to open up a spot.

The #Ravens are signing FA S Andrew Adams to their practice squad, source said, and there is a possibility of quick elevation given their injury situation. He spent last year with the #Titans. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 17, 2023

Adams, 30, is a seven-year veteran and former undrafted free agent in 2016, where he started his career with the New York Giants. He played two seasons for the Giants before joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2018 to 2021. Last season, Adams played for the Tennessee Titans and had his most productive campaign to-date.

The former UConn Husky product started 11 of his 13 appearances for the Titans and recorded a career-high 62 total tackles with three pass breakups and one interception, which he returned for a 76-yard touchdown.

Adams was placed on injured reserve in early January 2023 and had his most productive season cut short. He suffered a torn patella injury and did not re-join Tennessee this past offseason.

This signing comes days after Ravens’ starting safety Marcus Williams suffered a hamstring injury in the team’s Week 6 win over the Titans. Williams’ injury was described by head coach John Harbaugh as being a “week to week” ailment. Adams’ addition to the practice squad provides the team with added depth in the defensive backfield. It’s possible he could be elevated to the active roster at some point.

Drake, who was released by the team to make room for Adams, was only just signed a few weeks ago. This was his second stint with the Ravens after previously joining on a one-year deal in 2022. He started five of 12 appearances last season and rushed for 482 yards on 4.4 yards per carry with a touchdown.

This season, he played just 12 total offensive snaps combined for the Ravens in Week 3 and Week 4. Against the Indianapolis Colts, Drake caught two passes for 31 yards while losing a fumble. He did not record a stat in the team’s win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.