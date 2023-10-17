Former Ravens DE Calais Campbell launches ‘Give Back’ initiative following 100th sack

It took 16 years, 233 regular season games, and 214 starts but this past Sunday in Week 6, former Baltimore Ravens’ defensive end Calais Campbell finally recorded his 100th career sack. While it came in a losing effort as the Atlanta Falcons fell 24-16 to the Washington Commanders, it was still a momentous occasion all the same.

Even though he no longer plays for the Charm City franchise, that is not stopping the future Hall of Famer from continuing to give back to the community he was a part of from 2020 to 2022. During his time with the Ravens, he added 11 sacks to his career total in 41 games and 40 starts.

Baltimore will be one of the four cities where Campbell is donating $100,000 through his CRC Foundation. It’s designed to help teachers around the country through the Kids in Need Foundation in celebration of his milestone achievement.

NEW: Calais Campbell launches the "100 Sack Give Back" initiative. In celebration of his 100th career sack, Campbell is donating $100,000 to teachers in each of the four cities he's played in (Phoenix, Jacksonville, Baltimore and Atlanta). Click to read ⤵️https://t.co/QWDrNzLqTp — Tori McElhaney (@tori_mcelhaney) October 16, 2023

He named it the “100 Sack Give Back” initiative and will be supporting 100 teachers from across the nation in each of the four cities he played in during his illustrious professional career. The other three communities are Phoenix, where he began his career in 2008 and spent the most time with the Cardinals,; Jacksonville, where he had his most productive single seasons as a pass rusher from 2017 to 2019 with the Jaguars; and Atlanta, where he plays now and will likely finish his career.

Each teacher he is supporting will receive $500 worth of school supplies and another $500 to purchase other materials for their respective classrooms. Campbell is also donating an additional $20,000 to teachers in Denver — where he grew up and played in high school for the South High School Ravens — as well as Miami — where he played football collegiately for the University of Miami Hurricanes.

“I’ve always been someone that success is best shared with the people you love,” said Campbell in a press release announcement for the initiative. “Football is an amazing job because it brings communities together. That’s why I want to share this milestone with the special communities that cheered for me and supported me throughout my career. I want to share this moment with them because teachers are the most important part of any community.”