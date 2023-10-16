Cowboys vs. Chargers MNF: Expert picks, Open Thread

Week 6 closes out with the Dallas Cowboys heading to Los Angeles to face the Justin Herbert Chargers.

Odds (Draftkings Sportsbook)

Spread: Cowboys -1.5

Over/Under: 50

Moneyline: Cowboys -125; Chargers +105

Last Week

Cowboys lose 42-10 to the San Francisco 49ers

The hype of the Dallas Cowboys came to a screeching halt last week as the Cowboys were obliterated by the San Francisco 49ers in prime time, 42-10. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was under duress frequently, forcing him into three interceptions and three sacks. He finished the game with 153 yards on 14-of-24 passing and one touchdown.

Meanwhile, 49ers tight end George Kittle feasted, scoring three touchdowns on three receptions for 67 yards. This left many questioning the seriousness of the Cowboys early-season dominance.

Chargers enjoyed an early bye week

After defensive end Khalil Mack notched six sacks against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 4 and in tandem with Herbert’s performance under center to win 24-17, the Chargers enjoyed a week of rest to prepare for Monday’s game.

Picks

It’s a split decision for the staff as three see the Cowboys victorious. Two are taking the Chargers.