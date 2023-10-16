Harbaugh gives 7 injury updates following Week 6

On Monday, Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh gave injury updates on numerous Ravens including safety Marcus Williams, edge rushers Odafe Oweh, David Ojabo and a cumbersome comment regarding the status of Tyus Bowser.

On S Marcus Williams:

“He was trying to block on Geno’s interception return and got kind of hit sort of from behind and on the side and that kind of made the hamstring strain,” Harbaugh said. “Not a long-term hamstring [injury] but hamstrings are a finicky so it’s not going to be a couple days. It’s going to be week-to-week, probably. He’s going to be real iffy for this week, probably. Then, after that, we’ll see where it goes.”

DE Brent Urban:

“Urban had some stinger issues,” Harbaugh said. “So they’ll be looking at those today.”

DB Kevon Seymour:

“Seymour [I] don’t know too much about,” Harbaugh said. “It’s not going to be overly serious, I don’t think.”

LB Malik Harrison:

“Harrison, Malik? [He’s in] Concussion protocol,” Harbaugh said. “He’s clearing really quick on that.”

OLB Odafe Oweh:

“Oweh’s looking close.”

OLB David Ojabo:

“Ojabo gave [the media] some information so I feel more free to kind of comment on that. He’s decided to—that he’s going to get himself back from that high-ankle sprain,” Harbaugh said. “And he had kind of a sprained knee, I would say. So he’s going to be in the neighborhood here in the next few weeks.”

OLB Tyus Bowser:

“Tyus, I’m going to let Tyus comment on that,” Harbaugh said. “That’s gotten a little bit more complicated over the last couple weeks and [I’m] really not at liberty to talk about it right now but at some point in time I’m sure we’ll have an announcement on that one way or another. He’s got to make some choices and decisions.”