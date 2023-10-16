What are the odds? Ravens are minor favorites vs. Lions

The Ravens have flown home from London after defeating the Tennessee Titans in Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Now, rather than taking their bye week, they will welcome the Detroit Lions (5-1) to M&T Bank Stadium. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Ravens are minor favorites.

Odds

Spread: Ravens -3

Over/Under: 42.5

Moneyline: Ravens -155/ Steelers +130

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

The old adage goes ‘three points goes to the home team.’ Well, the Ravens are the home team and only favorites by three, meaning Vegas sees this as a pick ‘em game, practically. But, I don’t find it shocking at all the Ravens are favored by three as kicker Justin Tucker tends to do miraculous things against this club. Usually, though, it’s in Detroit. I suppose this time he’ll just have to kick their hearts into the grass at home field instead.