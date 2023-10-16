Ravens Week 6 Snap Counts: Justin Madubuike spearheads potent pass rush

Baltimore improved to 4-2 on the season with a 21-13 victory over Tennessee in London. The Ravens offense amassed 360 net yards an won time-of-possession by more than 10 minutes but their poor 1-for-6 red zone efficiency kept the Titans in the game. The defense smothered Tennessee’s quarterbacks, allowing only one conversion on nine third down attempts, along with six sacks.

With the win over their former AFC Central rivals, Baltimore has reclaimed sole possession of first place in the AFC North heading into their Week 7 clash against the 5-1 Detroit Lions.

Quarterbacks

Lamar Jackson: 71 Offensive Snaps (100%)

Tyler Huntley: Did Not Play

Josh Johnson: Inactive

Lamar passed for 223 yards, with one touchdown and one interception. He led the Ravens ground attack with 62 rushing yards and five first downs on 13 attempts.

Running Backs

Gus Edwards: 44 (62%)

Justice Hill: 27 (38%) — 1 Special Teams Snap (3%)

Keaton Mitchell: 0 — 17 (55%)

Edwards was mostly neutralized by the Titans front, gaining only 2.6 yards per rushing attempt on 16 carries. Hill added 35 rushing yards and three short catches. Speedy undrafted rookie Keaton Mitchell made his NFL debut serving as a special teams gunner.

Tight Ends

Mark Andrews: 60 (85%) — 1 (3%)

Patrick Ricard: 23 (32%) — 7 (23%)

Isaiah Likely: 17 (24%) — 5 (16%)

Charlie Kolar: 6 (8%) — 20 (65%)

Tennessee contained Andrews to 69 yards on four catches. Neither Likely nor Kolar were targted in Week 6.

Wide Recievers

Zay Flowers: 63 (89%) — 1 (3%)

Nelson Agholor: 37 (52%) — 1 (3%)

Rashod Bateman: 34 (48%) — 1 (3%)

Odell Beckham Jr.: 29 (41%)

Devin Duvernay: 15 (21%) — 14 (45%)

Flowers scored Baltimore’s only touchdown of the game and gained 51 yards from scrimmage on five touches. Agholor caught a 21-yard pass and Beckham produced a 32-yard catch-and-run. Yet Bateman posted only 15 receiving yards on three targets and may have contributed to Jackson’s interception. Duvernay added 132 combined kick and punt return yards.

Offensive Line

Kevin Zeitler: 71 (100%) — 7 (23%)

Morgan Moses: 71 (100%) — 7 (23%)

Ronnie Stanley: 71 (100%)

Tyler Linderbaum: 71 (100%)

John Simpson: 70 (99%) — 6 (19%)

Ben Cleveland: 1 (1%) — 7 (23%)

Patrick Mekari: 0 — 2 (6%)

Sam Mustipher: 0 — 1 (3%)

Daniel Faalele: Inactive

Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu: Inactive

With the return of Morgan Moses, the Ravens starting offensive line remained intact for all but one play Simpson missed. The unit passed blocked well, allowing just a single takedown of Jackson in the pocket, but they did not create many rushing lanes for Baltimore’s running backs.

Defensive Line

Justin Madubuike: 43 Defensive Snaps (78%) — 2 (6%)

Michael Pierce: 37 (67%)

Broderick Washington: 28 (51%) — 9 (29%)

Travis Jones: 22 (40%) — 13 (42%)

Brent Urban: 4 (7%) — 1 (3%)

Not only did Madubuike play the fifth most snaps of any defender, he recorded two sacks and four quarterback hits. Urban was forced from the game with an apparent neck injury and Washington stepped up with three tackles including one tackle for loss.

Inside Linebackers

Patrick Queen: 55 (100%) — 1 (3%)

Roquan Smith: 55 (100%) — 1 (3%)

Del’Shawn Phillips: 0 — 23 (74%)

Trenton Simpson: 0 — 18 (58%)

The hard-hitting duo combined for 18 total tackles and Queen notched another sack. However, they misdiagnosed or were effectively blocked on Tennessee’s two longest plays of the game, a Derrick Henry 63-yard run and Tyjae Spears 48-yard screen.

Outside Linebackers

Kyle Van Noy: 32 (58%) — 1 (3%)

Jadeveon Clowney: 28 (51%) — 1 (3%)

Tavius Robinson: 25 (45%) — 12 (39%)

Malik Harrison: 24 (44%) — 21 (68%)

Jeremiah Moon: 1 (2%) — 20 (65%)

Odafe Oweh: Inactive

Three weeks after signing with the Ravens, Van Noy led the outside linebackers in snaps, and posted a sack and pass defensed. Clowney continued his resurgent season with a pair of sacks and four quarterback knockdowns. And Harrison has carved out a permanent role on defense due to his stout edge setting.

Cornerbacks

Brandon Stephens: 55 (100%) — 11 (35%)

Marlon Humphrey: 45 (82%) — 1 (3%)

Arthur Maulet: 31 (56%) — 19 (61%)

Rock Ya-Sin: 18 (33%) — 17 (55%)

Ronald Darby: 10 (18%) — 2 (6%)

Kevon Seymour: 0 — 11 (35%)

Jalyn Armour-Davis: Inactive

Stephens was forced to play safety in the second half and broke up a pass. The cornerback group was flagged for pass interference several times but held DeAndre Hopkins to one catch for 20 yards on five targets. Core special teamer Kevon Seymour exited early with an ankle injury.

Safeties

Marcus Williams: 37 (67%)

Kyle Hamilton: 32 (58%) — 2 (6%)

Geno Stone: 23 (42%) — 22 (71%)

Hamilton was ejected from the game due to an illegal hit on former Raven Chris Moore. Williams broke up a pass and made a touchdown saving tackle on Henry before exiting the contest with a hamstring injury. Fortunately, Stone has developed into a more than capable safety and certified ballhawk. Geno secured his third interception of the season in Week 6.

Specialists

Justin Tucker: 14 (45%)

Jordan Stout: 10 (32%)

Tyler Ott: 10 (32%)

Tucker was a perfect 6-for-6 on field goals but had an extra point blocked. Del’Shawn Phillips recovered a muffed punt that allowed the Ravens to kick a field goal immediately before halftime.