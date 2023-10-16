Ravens vs. Titans: Play of the game

The Baltimore Ravens secured an eight-point victory in Week 6, defeating the Tennessee Titans 24-16. The Ravens scored on seven total drives but settled for six field goals compared to only one touchdown.

With 20 first downs and over 350 offensive yards, though, there were offensive highlights throughout — as well as on defense and special teams. Check out some of the top moments below and vote for your choice for the play of the game!

.@Dev_Duv5 with a HUGE 70 YARD return❗️❗️



Tune in on NFL Network! pic.twitter.com/uBnSC73Z6O — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 15, 2023

Devin Duvernay 70-yard punt return: Following a forced three-and-out by the Ravens’ defense early in the second quarter, Duvernay had his best punt return of the season. This 70-yard scamper set the Ravens’ offense up in prime scoring position. Although it only resulted in a field goal ultimately, that expanded the team’s lead from three to six points. Duvernay nearly housed this return for a touchdown but was angled out of bounds by the Titans’ punter.

FIRST NFL TOUCHDOWN FOR @ZayFlowers ❗️❗️❗️



Tune in on NFL Network! pic.twitter.com/Zvr50jOkdp — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 15, 2023

Zay Flowers 10-yard touchdown catch: The Ravens finally got into the end zone for the first (and ultimately last) time late in the second quarter. It was a long-awaited touchdown trip for Flowers, who had yet to catch one through five games. Flowers took advantage off a plus matchup against a linebacker and broke loose late in the play, where Jackson found him after evading defenders and rolling to his left. This made it a two-possession game just before halftime and gave the Ravens a commanding lead.

SPECIAL TEAMS BABY❗️



Tune in on NFL Network! pic.twitter.com/0eiJfFyFnC — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 15, 2023

Del’Shawn Phillips fumble recovery: After failing to convert on third down, it appeared the Ravens would go into halftime with a 15-3 lead. However, with just one second remaining before time expired, the Ravens took advantage of a Titans’ special teams gaffe. WR/RS Kyle Phillips muffed the fair catch and Phillips was right there to corral the loose ball. That gave Justin Tucker an easy chip shot for his fourth field goal of the game.

Geno Stone interception: The Ravens began to spiral offensively to begin the third quarter with two three-and-outs and a quick interception in-between. That allowed the Titans to close the gap and threaten to take the lead. However, Stone made a huge momentum-swinging interception with just under five minutes remaining in the quarter. Stone jumped a pass attempt to Chigoziem Okonkwo and made an impressive weaving 24-yard return. This was Stone’s third interception of the season, which is tied for the top mark in the NFL.

Lamar Jackson four-yard scramble: It’s not often a mere four-yard rush is a highlight reel play, but it is in this instance. Jackson evaded disaster and dodged-and-weaved his way to a crucial first down conversion, making two defenders miss in the process. This pickup kept the Ravens’ drive alive although ultimately ended with another field goal, albeit a closer attempt. Very few quarterbacks can make this type of play but Jackson is not ordinary.