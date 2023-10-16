Ravens News 10/16: Road Relief

Lamar, Ravens leave London with sigh of relief. Chalk this one up in the a-win-is-a-win category. The Ravens ran roughshod through the first half, but came away with a 15-point lead that could have and should have been far larger. After the Titans scored 10 straight to start the second half, the Ravens were staring at disaster, with a visibly frustrated Lamar Jackson pounding his first on the turf more than once. Thanks in large part to a Geno Stone interception that curtailed Tennessee’s snowball effect, the Ravens hung on. The good was Baltimore scored on its first four drives and five of six first-half marches. The bad was four of those scores were Justin Tucker field goals. The ugly would have been a collapse just a week removed from a meltdown in a loss to the Steelers. That didn’t happen, but it’s clear the new-age Ravens offense is still working things out after six weeks. Jackson was sterling early, completing his first seven passes to five different receivers. But it was head-scratching to see offensive coordinator Todd Monken lean on the run after the passing game had marched the Ravens into scoring position — Jackson was 2-of-3 passing for 13 yards and a touchdown on 17 red-zone plays. Fortunately for the Ravens, they can continue trying to figure things out having gotten back in the win column.

Jamison Hensley, ESPN

What has happened to the Ravens offense? Baltimore has scored only one touchdown in its last seven quarters and went a frustrating 1-of-6 in the red zone. The Ravens entered this game as the third-most efficient red zone offense and would’ve put the game away earlier if they had punched the ball in the end zone. The biggest issue is the ineffectiveness of the run game and not allowing quarterback Lamar Jackson to throw more inside the 20-yard line. The Ravens didn’t score a touchdown on 13 runs in the red zone, but Jackson was 2-of-3, including a 10-yard touchdown pass to Zay Flowers. Stock up after the win: K Justin Tucker. Tucker bailed out the Ravens with six field goals (41, 28, 23, 29, 20 and 36 yards) for the second time of his career. He’s the only kicker in franchise history to kick six. Tucker did have an extra point blocked, though. Stock down after the win: S Kyle Hamilton. The former first-round pick delivered a vicious helmet-to-helmet hit on Titans wide receiver Chris Moore in the third quarter, becoming the third player this year to get ejected. On the next play, the Titans scored their only touchdown — a 15-yard run by Derrick Henry.

Jordan Dajani, CBS Sports

Why the Ravens won The Ravens were the better team offensively in Week 6. Baltimore racked up 360 yards of total offense, went 8 of 16 on third downs and controlled time of possession 35:42 to 24:18. Baltimore did struggle in the red zone, going 1 of 6, but the Ravens have the best kicker in the league in Justin Tucker — and they certainly used him. Tucker tied a career-high with six made field goals — accounting for 18 of Baltimore’s 24 total points. It wasn’t the cleanest outing, but the Ravens were more effective offensively, and that’s what decided the game.

Gordon McGuinness, PFF

Offensive spotlight: The Ravens’ offense started well between the 20-yard lines, but they couldn’t finish their early drives and settled for field goals until the Flowers touchdown in the second quarter. The passing offense started hot but faded in the second half, with Jackson going 21-of-30 for 223 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Jackson ran the ball well, picking up 63 yards on 12 carries. Defensive spotlight: Costly penalties hurt the Ravens’ defense throughout the game, highlighted by safety Kyle Hamilton being ejected on the Titans’ first touchdown drive. They were forced to play Brandon Stephens at safety after Marcus Williams went off injured, while backup safety Geno Stone continued to impress and had an interception. Both defensive tackle Justin Madubuike and edge defender Jadeveon Clowney finished the game with a pair of sacks, while Patrick Queen and Kyle Van Noy notched one each. Rookie spotlight: Zay Flowers continues to be the key receiver in a more expansive Ravens passing game. The rookie saw eight targets, turning them into 50 yards and a touchdown on six receptions. He also took a carry and continued to be used as a decoy in Baltimore’s running game.

Mike Preston, The Baltimore Sun