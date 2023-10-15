Ravens vs. Titans final: 12 Winners & 6 Losers

A mostly solid performance by the Ravens found them victorious in London, where they defeated the ‘home’ team Tennessee Titans, 24-16. Here are the Ravens’ biggest winners and losers from Week 6.

Co-MVPs: Justin Tucker

The Ravens’ star kicker booted through all six field goals, putting 18 points on the board and keeping the Titans at bay. When your kicker outscores the opposing team solo and sets a new record for most field goals overseas, they get MVP.

Co-MVPs: Justin Madubuike, Jadeveon Clowney

Pressures by the defense were through the roof. Consistently, Madubuike and Clowney were flying into the backfield and taking care of business. Clowney was rewarded with two sacks. Madubuike notched two, too. The defense was stellar in this game and lead by their front-men.

Winners

Zay Flowers: The rookie got his first career touchdown in the NFL and was the lone Raven to find the end zone. Through six games, Flowers is on pace for 99 catches and 1,039 yards. Feels like there is more there for the Ravens to hone in and develop. The play and potential is there waiting.

Patrick Queen: Him shedding a block as quarterback Malik Willis broke loose from the pocket with a trio of blockers to make a tackle on the scrambler was a top-tier play. A demonstration of Queen’s growth as a player and playmaker. What a helluva game by Queen as he also had a sack in this contest.

Geno Stone: Through six games, the Ravens backup/third safety is tied for the NFL lead with three interceptions. He’s simply a hard worker who steps up when called on.

Mark Andrews: An excellent seam route and catch put this game away as Jackson delivered a good ball to the tight end. He isn’t getting as many opportunities this year but he makes the most of them.

Defensive line: Every one of those guys helped to limit Derrick Henry until the 64-yard direct snap play that never should’ve happened. Broderick Washington hit him twice in the backfield. Michael Pierce kicked ass and was unfairly penalized for it. This defensive line is gelling and finding their mark.

Kyle Van Noy: The Ravens landed a duo of free agent pass rushers that are getting home on the quarterback. They just need the others in the secondary to remain healthy and this will be a full-fledged defense.

Lamar Jackson: Played a solid game in my book. He looked fidgety and under duress in the second half. The receiving unit was struggling to get open and the pressure from the Titans line got to him a bit. But he was regarded as “courageous” by Head Coach John Harbaugh for today’s game and his lone turnover was a miscommunicated ball to wide receiver Rashod Bateman. I think he was solid, with 62 yards rushing and going 21/30 for 223 yards passing. Maybe some pass attempts in the red zone find him with a more gaudy TD/INT ratio but this was good.

Del’Shawn Phillips: Snatching up the muffed punt to end the half and gain the Ravens a bonus field goal was an excellent special teams play.

Jordan Stout: Held for all six field goals and also knocked through some booming punts to keep the Titans on their half of the field. He’s cruising to being worthy of individual accolades this season.

Losers

Gus Edwards: Not sure how much this is on him, but he got ran into a mountain of a defense and couldn’t make his usual magic happen. He was given 16 carries but found only 41 yards when all was said and done. He was given numerous goal line carries but couldn’t pave through.

Run Blocking: This was a tough front but you could see a few offensive linemen crack through and not give Edwards room to work. They need to be better up front to make the difference in short-yardage situations.

Special Teams Protections: For the second week in a row, a Ravens special teams unit has allowed a block. It’s no longer a growing concern for this special teams as a whole. There are flaws and it’s imperative they solve the issues now.

Red Zone Woes: Today’s game plan in the red zone featured an awful lot of Edwards carries and not much else. In a game against greater competition, the field goals will haunt a team.

Kyle Hamilton: That paycheck is going to be slashed to bits after a helmet-to-helmet hit that the officials ruled worthy of an ejection..

Officiating: Utter garbage.