Ravens vs. Titans: Open Thread, Inactives

An early dose of football is coming up at 9:30 a.m. ET as the Baltimore Ravens face the Tennessee Titans! A global Ravens game that they hope turns out greater than the last London matchup...

Inactives

Sala Aumavae-Laulu

Jalyn Armour-Davis

Daniel Faalele

Odafe Oweh

Josh Johnson (3rd QB)

Pre-Game Reads

Quick Hits

(Courtesy Ravens PR)

Since 2008, the Ravens’ .629 winning percentage in games immediately following a loss is the NFL’s third-best mark, trailing only New England (.706) and Pittsburgh (.632).

The Ravens are one of 3 NFL teams (49ers, Chargers) to score first in all their matchups this season.

Kyle Hamilton has 4 tackles for loss on the season, which matches his total from 2022 and ties for the most among all NFL DBs this season.

Social Media

