Reacts Results: Ravens fans not so confident team will win the AFC North

Earlier this week, Baltimore Beatdown polled Ravens fans, following up on what we asked fans in Week 4. But after the self-inflicted loss, Ravens fans have begun to wonder if the team will get out of their own way. Before the Steelers loss, 96% of Ravens fans believed they’d win the AFC North. But now at 3-2 and with a pitiful loss to the Steelers, that number’s dropped.

The confidence of them winning the AFC North is still there, but nowhere near as strongly. The Steelers, as puzzling as they are, sit at 3-2. The Bengals appear to have solved their early-season woes and the Cleveland Browns defense may keep them hanging around long enough for their quarterback to get healthy and help win games. The time to create distance is over for the Ravens and now they’re already fighting like hell to stay above the rest.

We also saw our biggest week-to-week confidence change after the loss. It’s clear fans were heavily impacted by the performance.