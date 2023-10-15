Ravens vs. Titans: Bold Predictions

The Baltimore Ravens will play their first game in London, England since 2017 against the Tennessee Titans in Week 6. Here are a few bold predictions for this battle between familiar foes and bitter rivals from the Baltimore Beatdown staff.

In what will be dubbed ‘The Revenge of the Ravens receiver’, the offense will have its most explosive outing through the air going up against one the worst pass defenses in the league who have shown a propensity for giving up big plays to opposing aerial attacks. Lamar Jackson will have one of his classic ‘Jackson 5’ touchdown outings with all five coming through the air including one to first-round rookie for the first of his career and two to third-year pro Rashod Bateman to silence his doubters. Veterans Odell Beckham Jr. and Nelson Agholor will haul in the other two. At least two of their wideouts will eclipse 100 yards receiving for the first time this season.

On defense, the elite inside linebacker tandem of Roquan Smith and Patrick Queen will lead the charge to hold three-time Pro Bowler and two-time rushing champion Derrick Henry to under 50 yards on the ground and with an average of three yards or less per carry. This will force the Titans offense to be one-dimensional which will play right into Defensive Coordinator Mike Macdonald’s hands. He will dial up a relentless pass rush plan to rattle and harass veteran quarterback Ryan Tannehill. They will force him to take multiple sacks and commit three turnovers including an interception by Marlon Humphrey on an underthrown pass intended for DeAndre Hopkins but he couldn’t step up into the pocket because of the interior pressure in his face. — Joshua Reed

The Ravens bounce back in a huge way. After a disappointing Steelers lost and a 45 minute team meeting following, the Ravens finally come to their senses. The wide receiver room bounces back in a big way, particularly Rashod Bateman who goes for over 100 yards. Gus Edwards doesn’t get much traction this game but the speed threat of Justice Hill and the season debut of Keaton Mitchell makes hay on the outside all game. They end with more than 25 points.

The defense continues their season-long dominance. Add on four more sacks for the unit and giving up less than 15 points. Marlon Humphrey looks much better as well with some physical plays and dominate coverage with some pass breakups. Marcus Williams grabs his first interception that kickstarts the rest of his season.

Justice Tucker has a particularly dominate day in the land of fútbol fans. He nails all of his extra points and shows off the leg with a 50-plus yard field goal. Future All-Pro Jordan Stout also has a dominate game as well, with two punts averaging over 50 yards. — Zach Canter