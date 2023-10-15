Baltimore Beatdown Game Picks: Week 6

We’ve rapidly reached Week 6 of the NFL. Teams have reached bye weeks and we’re the cream is rising to the top.
Rank
- Joshua Reed reigns No. 1 no more. Well, not without having another right beside him. Dustin Cox went 9-5 last week while Reed fell to 7-7 on the picks, making it a tie at 53-26.
- Frank Platko is narrowly behind at 52-27.
- Vasilis sits at fourth place with a 50-29 record.
- Kyle Phoenix brings up the rear with a 40-23 record. He has yet to close the gap after missing Week 1.
Consensus Picks
Baltimore Ravens > Tennessee Titans
San Francisco 49ers > Cleveland Browns
Miami Dolphins > Carolina Panthers
Jacksonville Jaguars > Indianapolis Colts
Los Angeles Rams > Arizona Cardinals
Philadelphia Eagles > New York Jets
Buffalo Bills > New York Giants
Lone Wolf Selections
For the first time in two years, we have no lone wolf selections. Each game is a consensus or a 3-2 split.
