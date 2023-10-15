Ravens vs. Titans: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Baltimore Ravens hope to right the ship after a tough loss by taking on the Tennessee Titans in London.
Baltimore Ravens (3-2) vs. Tennessee Titans (2-3)
Date: Sunday, October 15, 2023
Time: 9:30 a.m. ET
Location: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, England
Broadcast
- Local TV: WBAL / NFL Network Ch. 11 (Baltimore)
- TV Announcers: Rich Eisen (play-by-play), Kurt Warner (analyst), Jamie Erdahl(sideline)
Radio
- Local Radio: WBAL 1090 AM / 98Rock (97.9FM) & Sirius XM Chs. 134 or 383
- Live Radio Stream: Baltimoreravens.com (desktop or in-market mobile users) and the Ravens Mobile app (in-market users only)
U.S. Local Radio Announcers: Gerry Sandusky (play-by-play), Rod Woodson (analyst)
U.S. National Radio
Westwood One Sports
- John Sadak (play-by-play), Derek Rackley (analyst)
Spanish radio: EI Zol (1050 AM and 93.5 FM), BaltimoreRavens.com and the Ravens Mobile app (in-market users only)
- Spanish Announcers: David Andrade (play-by-play), Allen Gutierrez (analyst)
Odds (Courtesy DraftKings Sportsbook)
Spread: Ravens -4.5
Over/Under: 42.5
Moneyline: Ravens -225; Titans +185
Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.
