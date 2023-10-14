Ravens vs. Titans: Best player prop bets for Week 6

The Baltimore Ravens (3-2) are playing overseas for only the second time in franchise history this week, taking on the Tennessee Titans (2-3) in London. The all-time series between these two AFC opponents is 13-13, which includes two playoff matchups within the past few years.

Both teams are looking to bounce back after losing divisional games in Week 5, each by a touchdown: the Ravens lost 17-10 to the Pittsburgh Steelers, while the Titans lost 23-16 to the Indianapolis Colts.

Here are some of the top player prop bets to eye in this showdown.

All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Zay Flowers over 58.5 rushing + receiving yards (-115)

Flowers has still yet to find the end zone through five games but continues to be a consistent producer. The first-round pick has exceeded 56 receiving yards in all but one game on top of seeing 40 total targets, with three games of 10+ targets. The return of the likes of Mark Andrews, Odell Beckham Jr., and Rashod Bateman into the lineup has not affected Flowers’ volume nor productivity.

In Week 6, Flowers’ over/under for receiving yardage is set at 56.6 with value of -135. While this is a good play, you can get better value on his combined receiving and rushing yardage projection of 58.5 — where the value is slightly lower (-115). Flowers has not done much damage as a rushing threat but still has at least one carry in all but one game.

Tennessee’s secondary is exploitable for a big play. Last week, if not for a few ugly dropped passes, Flowers’ 78 receiving yards would have been well over 100 and easily a season-high mark.

Lamar Jackson over 42.5 rushing yards (-115)

Jackson has statistically had some up-and-downs against the Titans in recent years in terms of throwing the ball. However, he’s had plenty of success running the ball against them, with over 100 rushing yards in two of his three starts against Tennessee.

Through five games this season, Jackson has 45 or more rushing yards in three contests and is averaging 5.6 yards per carry. The Titans, meanwhile, have allowed the 11th-fewest total rushing yards this season and are ceding only 3.6 yards per carry. Their defensive line is arguably the biggest strength of the team.

However, while that could mean tougher sledding for Gus Edwards and Justice Hill, Jackson should be able to gain chunk yards on improvised scrambles outside the pocket. Last week, he had a season-long 26-yard run against the Steelers’ defense. That type of run alone would put him more than halfway to exceeding this over/under projection of 42.5.

Chigoziem Okonkwo under 28.5 receiving yards (-115)

The Ravens’ defense has allowed the third-fewest receiving yards to opposing tight ends this season. With Roquan Smith and Patrick Queen roaming the middle, as well as Kyle Hamilton and other capable coverage defenders, they have been stingy.

Okonwko was viewed as a potential breakout candidate this season but that has not come to fruition. The Maryland product has just over 100 receiving yards in total through five games and 29 yards or less in three contests. Last week, he saw a season-high nine targets but turned five receptions into just 33 yards.

Betting the under on such a low projection (28.5 over/under) is always somewhat risky and the value is not great. However, this is not a great matchup for Okonkwo and he hasn’t been productive thus far through the year. The Ravens’ pass defense should only be more formidable with Marcus Williams and Marlon Humphrey finding their footing after returning last week, also.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See DraftKings Sportsbook for details.