Previewing the Ravens vs. Titans Week 6 Showdown

The Baltimore Ravens are in London this week as they look to get back to their winning ways against the Tennessee Titans. After a painful defeat to the Steelers, the Ravens hopped on a plane the next day and got a fully adjusted schedule to accommodate the overseas matchup.

Teams (Records)

Baltimore Ravens: 3-1

Tennessee Titans: 2-3

Odds (Courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook)

Spread: Ravens -4

Over/Under: 42

Moneyline: Ravens -205; Titans +180

Last 5 Games In Series

The Titans have won three of the past five matchups.

Matchup History

The all-time series is tied, 13-13.

Injury Report

Adjusting to London Time

The Ravens opted to arrive in London on Monday, October 9. Last time they played in London, they arrived on a Thursday, which some have wondered if it attributed to their biggest loss in Head Coach John Harbaugh’s tenure as the Jaguars won 44-7. Harbaugh and others have spoken on the teams’ operations this week.

“Well, I gauge it by me. If I feel good, they feel good, right? That’s how I feel. We’re all kind of on the same deal, so I feel great, I had good rest, and the guys are in good spirits,” Harbaugh said. “It really picked up yesterday, and it carried over into today, so we’re in a good place.”

Tight end Mark Andrews felt the decision to arrive early was a benefit.

“For us, it’s been a good decision to come [to London] early. I know the first couple of days, it’s tough to kind of get your bearings. I feel like now we’re starting to feel pretty good, get acclimated to the time zone, and that’s not easy,” Andrews said. “So, I think guys are getting good sleep, and I think we’re pretty fortunate to have come early, because it’s not an easy thing to deal with.”

Acknowledging the Challenge

The Ravens may be facing a team sitting at 2-3, but the players on offense could dominate at any time. Linebacker Roquan Smith shared how they’ll need to shut things down.

“ [They are a] physical team, and that’s something we pride ourselves on as well, knowing they have a really good [running] back. [Derrick] Henry’s been doing it for a really long time. [They have a] good quarterback in [Ryan] Tannehill as well as ‘D-Hop’ [DeAndre Hopkins], [who has been] one of the best in the game for a while,” Smith said. “They definitely have some pieces over there. It’s just going to be about doing our jobs, stopping the run first and foremost. [It’s] what they definitely lean on all game long. Then, eliminating ‘D-Hop’ as well, because they’re definitely going to try and get him the ball. It’ll be a great match for us, a great challenge, so [we’re] looking forward to it.”

Moving on From Steelers Lose

The Ravens know they’ve dropped two of their easiest games of the season. They had opportunities to create distance and become 5-0. Rather, they stumbled, fell, and never got back on track in two matchups and plummeted to 3-2. According to Harbaugh, the team spoke on their failures in a team meeting.

“ ”We had a 45-minute team meeting [on Wednesday],” Harbaugh said. “The message was that, essentially, what we’re capable of doing and becoming and what we need to do to get there. It’s a fine line between good and great, and breaking bad. That’s the difference in terms of any kind of competition. The idea is, we’re a good football team. We’re capable of being great. Let’s go to work and do the things we need to do – every little detail – to take that next step and become a great football team.”

Smith said the change of scenery has helped, but it’s out of his mind now.

“Like last week, that was last week. [I’m] going to leave it at that,” Smith said. “We definitely did not play our best, in a sense, and when you don’t play your best, [with] the parity in the league, you can lose. I think being over here – it’s great.”

Quick Hits

