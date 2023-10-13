AFC North Preview: Week 6

Baltimore Ravens (3-2)

After losing to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 5, the Baltimore Ravens set off for London to face the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

The Ravens are looking to avoid their previous experience in London when they lost 44-7 to the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2017. The team did not waste any time traveling overseas as they made the trip on Monday, giving them almost a full week to acclimate to the time difference. The Titans, on the other hand, did not leave for London until Thursday.

Baltimore will hope that several of their key players will bounce back this week after struggling in their return from injury last Sunday. That includes left tackle Ronnie Stanley, cornerback Marlon Humphrey, free safety Marcus Williams, and wide receivers Odell Beckham Jr. and Rashod Bateman. As usual when facing Tennessee, stopping running back Derrick Henry will be the top priority.

Cleveland Browns (2-2)

The Cleveland Browns return from their bye week to host the undefeated San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

The Browns will once again be without quarterback Deshaun Watson as he continues to deal with a shoulder injury. Cleveland will turn to veteran quarterback P.J. Walker to start this week over rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson against a tough 49ers defense. Alongside Watson, left guard Joel Bitonio has also been ruled out with a knee injury. Running the ball effectively with Jerome Ford and Kareem Hunt will be paramount to slowing San Francisco’s relentless pass rush.

The Browns’ defense has been the best in the league through the first five weeks of the season but they will face their biggest test yet this week as they face one of the league’s best offenses. Cleveland will have their hands full defending the multiple playmakers of the 49ers, including running back Christian McCaffery, tight end George Kittle, and wide receivers Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk.

Cincinnati Bengals (2-3)

Following their Week 5 victory over the Arizona Cardinals, the Cincinnati Bengals will look to continue the momentum this week at home against the Seattle Seahawks.

After a disastrous start to the season, the Bengals’ offense finally exploded last week with a 380-yard performance. Most importantly, quarterback Joe Burrow looked more like his regular self than he has all season as he continues to deal with a calf injury. Burrow and wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase’s chemistry was on full display once again, as Chase caught 15 passes for 192 yards and three scores.

Chase will face one of the league’s best cornerback tandems this week as he goes against second-year Tariq Woolen and rookie fifth-overall pick Devon Witherspoon. When asked about Chase, Seahawks’ wide receiver D.K. Metcalf was full of praise but also added that he thinks Witherspoon “will get the best of him.”

Pittsburgh Steelers (3-2)

The Pittsburgh Steelers will enjoy a bye week after their divisional win over the Ravens. The Steelers are expecting a boost to their offense once they return to the field as wide receiver Diontae Johnson is expected to return from injured reserve. Johnson left Week 1 with a hamstring injury.