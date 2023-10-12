Chiefs vs. Broncos TNF: Open Thread, Picks

Week 6 of the NFL season will begin with the Kansas City Chiefs hoping to obliterate the Denver Broncos on national television.

Odds (Sponsored by DraftKings Sportsbook)

Spread: Chiefs -10.5

Over/Under: 47

Moneyline: Chiefs -625; Broncos -+455

Last Week

Kansas City Chiefs

Though the Minnesota Vikings gave them a scare, the Chiefs left U.S. Bank Stadium with a 27-20 victory. In the process, Patrick Mahomes II threw for two touchdown passes, going 31-of-41 for 281 yards. On the other end, Kirk Cousins threw a similar total, going 29-of-47 for 284 yards and 2 touchdowns. However, Justin Jefferson suffered a hamstring injury that he has now been placed on injured reserve for.

Denver Broncos

Russell Wilson, who has been mocked since joining the Broncos, has been under the radar in success. He’s thrown more touchdowns passes (11) than Mahomes (10) and fewer interceptions (2) than Mahomes (4) this season. However, the Broncos defense and the team as a whole have no idea how to put it all together and instead find themselves having a firesale before the trade deadline. Last week, the Broncos were defeated by the New York Jets with Zach Wilson at quarterback.

Picks

Stunningly, all of the Beatdown experts are taking the Chiefs in this matchup.