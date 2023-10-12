POLL: Do the Ravens win the AFC North?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Baltimore Ravens fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

Last week, Baltimore Beatdown polled Ravens fans asking if they believe the team will win the AFC North. An astounding 96% of Ravens fans voted yes, showing their confidence in the then 3-1 Ravens. However, a wildly frustrating game from the offense the next Sunday amounted to a 17-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers and dropped them to second in the AFC North as the Steelers reached the same record with the tiebreaker over Baltimore.

So where is the fan confidence now? Do you believe the Ravens will get back on track and find victory in London and beyond? Can they win the AFC North, or will the early frustrating losses be their detriment down the road as the Bengals find their groove and Steelers hang on?