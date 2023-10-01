Ravens may face third straight backup quarterback as Steelers QB Kenny Pickett suffered knee injury

For a third straight week, the Baltimore Ravens may be facing a backup quarterback after Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett suffered a game-ending knee injury against the Houston Texans in Week 4.

Most obvious angles of Kenny Pickett's injury pic.twitter.com/CyXcyb35yu — Meme Sorta (@memesorta) October 1, 2023

According to ESPN’s Brooke Pryor, Pickett did walk off the field after the injury with trainers.

“Pickett, who completed 15 of 23 passes for 114 yards with one interception, initially needed help off the field and put his arms around athletic trainers for about half of the walk back to the bench,” Pryor wrote. “He made it to the blue medical tent under his own power, walking gingerly. After being evaluated in the tent for more than five minutes, Pickett was ruled out with a knee injury and walked with Steelers personnel back to the tunnel.”

According to reports, Pickett was quickly ruled out for the game, which always leaves an air of concern as teams don’t often do so without merit for a long-term injury.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Gerry Dulac reported, “Kenny Pickett is scheduled to have an MRI to determine the extent of his left-knee injury.”