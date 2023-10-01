Ravens vs. Browns Report Card: A grades galore

The first truly dominant game of the season for the Ravens in Week 4 versus the Browns, Let's see how the groups graded out...

Offense

Quarterback: A+

Another vintage performance for the quarter of a billion dollar man. The new Todd Monken scheme has had two immediate statistical impacts- red zone conversion rate and completion percentage. Jackson was second in the NFL in completion percentage before today and he followed it up with a 78% completion rate, 187 yards through the air, and two touchdowns on the ground and in the air each.

Running Backs: B-

It started rough for the group. But once the Ravens gave Justice Hill some outside carries, which slowed down the edge rushers for the Browns, the whole field opened up. The stats aren’t crazy, only 102 yards combined for the room, but they averaged over seven per carry. Each back also had a run of 15 yards or longer.

Fullback: B-

Once again, Pat Ricard was helpful to an offensive line that struggled from time to time. He also converted a first down to keep a drive alive, which led to the final touchdown that sealed the win for the Ravens.

Wide Receiver: C

It was a valiant effort but the gameplan didn’t involve them much. Zay Flowers had a massive catch on a 2nd and 29 play for 43 yards. Other than that it was quiet. Agholor would have had a touchdown but couldn’t get two feet in bounds on a beautiful throw from Lamar. The Ravens wanted to avoid the great Browns cornerback corps.

Tight Ends: A+

When Lamar has a vintage game, Mark Andrews usually does too. And he did today. Multiple first downs and third down conversions. He had 80 yards on only five catches and two touchdowns to go with it.

Offensive Line: C+

It wasn’t always great but they got the job done when needed. Blocking against the Browns edge group and defensive line isn’t an easy task. But after a couple of stretches of some great run blocking and enough opportunities giving Jackson time in the pocket, the Ravens offense put together long drives and scored 28 points.

Defense

Defensive Line: B+

They were in rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson’s face all day. Justin Madubuike and Brodrick Washington both had sacks. Travis Jones shut down run plays. This unit continues to be one of the best. They gave some space against the run but that wasn’t all their fault.

Outside Linebackers: B-

It was a weird day for this group. The pass rushers were in Thompson-Robinson's face but nobody came away with a sack. Rookie fourth-round pick Tavius Robinson played well considering his situation. Clowney forced a fumble but once again couldn’t finish a couple of plays. They also didn’t set the edge well and let up a good number of long runs on the outside.

Inside Linebackers: A

This duo continues to be the best in the NFL. Roquan Smith with another double-digit tackle day and got his hands on two passes that were almost intercepted. Patrick Queen was in the backfield consistently with three tackle-for-losses and a sack. They are the leaders of this defense. Anybody who says inside linebackers don’t matter doesn’t pay enough attention to this defense.

Cornerbacks: A-

Amari Cooper had 16 yards. Elijah Moore had 20. Donovan Peoples-Jones had just seven. That tells the story. Brandon Stephens came away with his first interception off an Arthur Maulet tip. Ronald Darby had an impressive leaping pass defense. This group will get Marlon Humphrey back soon and only improve.

Safeties: A+

Unfortunately, Marcus Williams didn’t make his return today. Fortunately, it didn’t matter. After notching three sacks last week, Kyle Hamilton grabbed his first career interception this week. Geno Stone nabbed another one as well. With Williams hopefully returning next week, he and Hamilton should form one of the top duos in the NFL.

Special Teams

Kicking: B

Boring day at the office for Tucker. No field goal attempts but 4/4 on extra points.

Punting: A+

I’m going to say it every week. I will lead this charge. I’ve said it since Week 1.

Jordan Stout for All-Pro Punter.

Seven punts today, averaging 47.7 yards. He boomed one for 57 yards at one point. Parked a punt out of bounds inside the five. Three punts ended inside the 20. He’s plain dominant at this point.

Special Teams Coverage: C-

This is going to be a new category from now on. For maybe the first time in John Harbaugh's head coaching career, it’s a continuous problem. Penalties, long returns and poor fair-catching decisions, week after week. We will keep an eye on this.