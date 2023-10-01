Deshaun Watson NOT playing; Ravens to face Browns rookie quarterback

According to multiple reports, the Cleveland Browns are expected to not play quarterback Deshaun Watson against the Baltimore Ravens.

I’m told it’s been determined entering* the game vs the #Ravens that #Browns QB Deshaun Watson is not playing, per source. — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) October 1, 2023

Browns’ QB Deshaun Watson is not playing today, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 1, 2023

According to The Athletic’s Dianna Russini, Watson’s right shoulder is bothering him and “after a discussion with team officials, they have decided he will not be active today against the Ravens.”

The Browns are expected to start rookie quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson.

Baltimore Beatdown asked Dawgs By Nature’s Chris Pokorny about “DTR” earlier this week in our ‘Behind Enemy Lines’ series and if the offense would change under the rookie.

“... I’m sure there would be some things that Kevin Stefanski would change from a formation perspective with DTR — like fewer five wides, and more two tight end sets — but the offense has not really ‘clicked’ with Watson, so I don’t know if there would be a notable productivity dropoff at this point,” Pokorny wrote. “DTR brings a much greater element of speed than Watson does — sort of like Lamar Jackson — so I would expect him to use his legs quite a bit to try gaining yardage. I think the big difference we would see is Baltimore loading up to stop Cleveland’s running game, and daring DTR to beat them through the air.”