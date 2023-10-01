Ravens vs. Browns: Inactives, Open Thread

The Baltimore Ravens are in Ohio today as they hope to seize an early lead in the AFC North against the Cleveland Browns. Their chances may have increased as the game approached, as starting quarterback Deshaun Watson (shoulder) has been ruled out for the match. Instead, rookie quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson is expected to start.
Inactives
Ravens
- WR Odell Beckham Jr.
- WR Rashod Bateman
- CB Marlon Humphrey
- FS Marcus Williams
- OT Ronnie Stanley
- OLB Odafe Oweh
- QB Josh Johnson (3rd QB)
Browns
- QB Deshaun Watson
- CB Kahlef Hailassie
- S Ronnie Hickman
- C Luke Wypler
- DE Isaiah mcGuire
- DT Siaki Ika
- TE Zaire Mitchell-Paden
Pre-Game Reads
- Behind Enemy Lines: Q&A with Dawgs By Nature
- David Ojabo placed on injured reserve, Kyle Van Noy signed to 53-man roster and Ravens make 2 elevations
- Previewing Ravens vs. Browns
- BOLD PREDICTIONS
- How to Watch Ravens vs. Browns
Quick Hits
(Courtesy of Ravens PR)
- Baltimore has recorded a sack in 24 consecutive games, marking the NFL’s longest active sreak. With one sack on Sunday, the Ravens would increase their streak to 25 games, setting a new franchise record.
- Lamar Jackson has completed 73.3% of his passes, ranking as the NFL’s second-best mark (behind Justin Herbert’s 74.4%) and the highest of his career through the first three weeks of a season.
- Last Sunday, Justin Tucker produced his 58th career FGM from 50-plus yards, which ties Sebastian Janikowski for the second most in NFL history, trailing only Matt Prater’s 73.
- In Week 3, Kyle Hamilton totaled a career-best 3 sacks and set a new single-game franchise record with 36 sack yards, surpassing Michael McCrary’s mark of 35 vs. Oak. (11/8/98).
Social Media
As always, we do ask for you to please follow and ‘like’ us on various social media outlets. Support us!
- Twitter: @KylePBarber, @BmoreBeatdown
- Facebook: Baltimore Beatdown: For Baltimore Ravens fans
- Instagram: baltimore_beatdown
Loading comments...