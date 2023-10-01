Ravens vs. Browns: Inactives, Open Thread

The Baltimore Ravens are in Ohio today as they hope to seize an early lead in the AFC North against the Cleveland Browns. Their chances may have increased as the game approached, as starting quarterback Deshaun Watson (shoulder) has been ruled out for the match. Instead, rookie quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson is expected to start.

Inactives

Ravens

WR Odell Beckham Jr.

WR Rashod Bateman

CB Marlon Humphrey

FS Marcus Williams

OT Ronnie Stanley

OLB Odafe Oweh

QB Josh Johnson (3rd QB)

Browns

QB Deshaun Watson

CB Kahlef Hailassie

S Ronnie Hickman

C Luke Wypler

DE Isaiah mcGuire

DT Siaki Ika

TE Zaire Mitchell-Paden

Pre-Game Reads

Quick Hits

(Courtesy of Ravens PR)

Baltimore has recorded a sack in 24 consecutive games, marking the NFL’s longest active sreak. With one sack on Sunday, the Ravens would increase their streak to 25 games, setting a new franchise record.

Lamar Jackson has completed 73.3% of his passes, ranking as the NFL’s second-best mark (behind Justin Herbert’s 74.4%) and the highest of his career through the first three weeks of a season.

Last Sunday, Justin Tucker produced his 58th career FGM from 50-plus yards, which ties Sebastian Janikowski for the second most in NFL history, trailing only Matt Prater’s 73.

In Week 3, Kyle Hamilton totaled a career-best 3 sacks and set a new single-game franchise record with 36 sack yards, surpassing Michael McCrary’s mark of 35 vs. Oak. (11/8/98).

Social Media

