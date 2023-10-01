Baltimore Beatdown Game Picks: Week 4

Nearly one quarter into the season and the picks continue here at Baltimore Beatdown.
Rank
Joshua Reed remains No. 1 after hitting on Detroit Lions over Green Bay Packers on Thursday.
A narrow battle ensues as Frank Platko, Vasilis Lericos and Dustin Cox vie for second place
Hi, Kyle Barber is still last.
Consensus Picks
Pittsburgh Steelers > Houston Texans
Minnesota Vikings > Carolina Panthers
Philadelphia Eagles > Wsahington Commanders
Denver Broncos > Chicago Bears
Los Angeles Chargers > Las Vegas Raiders
Dallas Cowboys > New England Patriots
San Francisco 49ers > Arizona Cardinals
Kansas City Chiefs > New York Jets
Lone Wolf Picks
Dustin Cox believes the Buffalo Bills will defeat the Miami Dolphins.
Joshua Reed is taking the Tennessee Titans to defeat the Cincinnati Bengals.
Vasilis Lericos sees the Browns taking hold of the AFC North by defeating the Ravens.
Kyle Barber sees the New York Giants winning with home field advantage against the Seattle Seahawks.
