Baltimore Beatdown Game Picks: Week 4

Nearly one quarter into the season and the picks continue here at Baltimore Beatdown.

Rank

Joshua Reed remains No. 1 after hitting on Detroit Lions over Green Bay Packers on Thursday.

A narrow battle ensues as Frank Platko, Vasilis Lericos and Dustin Cox vie for second place

Hi, Kyle Barber is still last.

Consensus Picks

Pittsburgh Steelers > Houston Texans

Minnesota Vikings > Carolina Panthers

Philadelphia Eagles > Wsahington Commanders

Denver Broncos > Chicago Bears

Los Angeles Chargers > Las Vegas Raiders

Dallas Cowboys > New England Patriots

San Francisco 49ers > Arizona Cardinals

Kansas City Chiefs > New York Jets

Lone Wolf Picks

Dustin Cox believes the Buffalo Bills will defeat the Miami Dolphins.

Joshua Reed is taking the Tennessee Titans to defeat the Cincinnati Bengals.

Vasilis Lericos sees the Browns taking hold of the AFC North by defeating the Ravens.

Kyle Barber sees the New York Giants winning with home field advantage against the Seattle Seahawks.