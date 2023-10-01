Ravens vs. Browns: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Baltimore Ravens hope to win their second divisional road game of the early season as they head to Cleveland and take on the Browns.

Baltimore Ravens (2-1 vs. Cleveland Browns (2-1)

Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Location: Cleveland Browns Stadium, Cleveland, Ohio

Coverage Map

(Courtesy: 506sports.com )

BLUE — Ravens vs. Browns

Broadcast

Local TV: CBS/WJZ Ch. 13 (Baltimore), Paramount+

CBS/WJZ Ch. 13 (Baltimore), Paramount+ TV Announcers: Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Charles Davis (analyst), Evan Washburn (sideline)

Radio

Radio: WBAL 1090 AM / 98Rock (97.9FM) & Sirius XM Chs. 109 or 383

Live Radio Stream: Baltimoreravens.com (desktop or in-market mobile users) and the Ravens Mobile app (in-market users only)

Radio Announcers: Gerry Sandusky (play-by-play), Rod Woodson (analyst)

Spanish radio: TICO Sports (1050 AM and 93.5 FM), BaltimoreRavens.com and the Ravens Mobile app (in-market users only)

TICO Sports (1050 AM and 93.5 FM), BaltimoreRavens.com and the Ravens Mobile app (in-market users only) Spanish Announcers: David Andrade (play-by-play), Allen Gutierrez (analyst)

