Ravens vs. Browns: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

How to watch the Baltimore Ravens vs. Cleveland Browns Week 4 game

By brittany.jarret
NFL: OCT 23 Browns at Ravens Photo by Mark Goldman/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Baltimore Ravens hope to win their second divisional road game of the early season as they head to Cleveland and take on the Browns.

Baltimore Ravens (2-1 vs. Cleveland Browns (2-1)

Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023
Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Location: Cleveland Browns Stadium, Cleveland, Ohio

Coverage Map
(Courtesy: 506sports.com)

BLUE — Ravens vs. Browns

Broadcast

  • Local TV: CBS/WJZ Ch. 13 (Baltimore), Paramount+
  • TV Announcers: Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Charles Davis (analyst), Evan Washburn (sideline)

Radio

  • Radio: WBAL 1090 AM / 98Rock (97.9FM) & Sirius XM Chs. 109 or 383
  • Live Radio Stream: Baltimoreravens.com (desktop or in-market mobile users) and the Ravens Mobile app (in-market users only)

Radio Announcers: Gerry Sandusky (play-by-play), Rod Woodson (analyst)

  • Spanish radio: TICO Sports (1050 AM and 93.5 FM), BaltimoreRavens.com and the Ravens Mobile app (in-market users only)
  • Spanish Announcers: David Andrade (play-by-play), Allen Gutierrez (analyst)

Ravens are currently at +102 on the moneyline. More game day odds can be found on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

