Ravens vs. Browns: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Baltimore Ravens hope to win their second divisional road game of the early season as they head to Cleveland and take on the Browns.
Baltimore Ravens (2-1 vs. Cleveland Browns (2-1)
Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023
Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
Location: Cleveland Browns Stadium, Cleveland, Ohio
Coverage Map
(Courtesy: 506sports.com)
BLUE — Ravens vs. Browns
Broadcast
- Local TV: CBS/WJZ Ch. 13 (Baltimore), Paramount+
- TV Announcers: Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Charles Davis (analyst), Evan Washburn (sideline)
Radio
- Radio: WBAL 1090 AM / 98Rock (97.9FM) & Sirius XM Chs. 109 or 383
- Live Radio Stream: Baltimoreravens.com (desktop or in-market mobile users) and the Ravens Mobile app (in-market users only)
Radio Announcers: Gerry Sandusky (play-by-play), Rod Woodson (analyst)
- Spanish radio: TICO Sports (1050 AM and 93.5 FM), BaltimoreRavens.com and the Ravens Mobile app (in-market users only)
- Spanish Announcers: David Andrade (play-by-play), Allen Gutierrez (analyst)
Ravens are currently at +102 on the moneyline. More game day odds can be found on DraftKings Sportsbook.
