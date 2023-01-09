Rapoport: “Lamar has told people he thinks he’ll be back”

On Sunday, quarterback Lamar Jackson missed his fifth straight game due to a knee injury sustained against the Denver Broncos in Week 13. Since then, he hasn’t practiced and little is known about the situation other than he’s working to get back.

Each week, there have been national reports indicating Jackson’s return. Each week, Jackson’s missed all three media available practices and their respective games. But on Monday, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said Jackson is expected to practice and/or play this week.

“He is not all the way back. I would describe it as uncertain as to whether he’d be back. Harbaugh said he’s confident. Lamar has told people he thinks he’ll be back as well. Other people who have watched him are not so sure.”pic.twitter.com/eCtI0IWkks — Kyle Phoenix Barber (@KylePBarber) January 9, 2023

Rapoport states Harbaugh is “confident” in Jackson to return, but his comments in the Monday press conference didn’t suggest it.

“Well, like I’ve been saying I don’t really have an update right now to share with you,” Harbaugh said. “We’ll have our injury report out on Wednesday.”

When asked a second time about Jackson’s recovery, Harbaugh didn’t disclose much else.

“Lamar has been in great spirits; he has been. He’s been working super hard,” Harbaugh said. “He’s out there again today; I don’t watch the workouts with the trainers – it’s with the trainers. Hopefully, it’s progressing to the point where he can get to practice at some time soon. That’s really what we’re all hoping for, for sure. When we have something to report on that, we will, honestly. That’s just the truth of it, but he’s been great.”