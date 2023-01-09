What are the odds? Ravens are underdogs in Bengals Wild-Card round

The Ravens leave Cincinnati with a 27-16 loss, but will return next week with their starters in tow. According to DraftKings sportsbook, that’s not enough to give them any confidence in the outcome being different, as they heavily favor the Bengals.

Odds

Spread: Ravens +6.5

Over/Under: 43.5

Moneyline: Ravens +230, Bengals -275

It feels there’s an argument to be made for this line to be closer. After all, the Bengals were gifted 21 points due to undrafted rookie quarterback having three turnovers, with one being in the literal end zone for the Bengals to score. Meanwhile, the Ravens played without their top receiving target, running back and down two of their cornerbacks. Though it would be excessive to put the Ravens as the favorite, as the Bengals have been on a tear this season and are one of the hottest teams in the NFL, the Ravens showed they can compete with this Bengals squad. Especially if they were to see quarterback Lamar Jackson take the field.

