Ravens to face Bengals in Wild Card Round

The stage has been set for the Baltimore Ravens in the Wild Card round and it’s a familiar one. They’ll head back to Cincinnati next week as they’ll take on the Bengals.

The Buffalo Bills’ victory on Sunday over the New England Patriots locked them into the No. 2 seed. This placed the Bengals into the No. 3 seed.

With the Bengals in the No. 3 seed and the Ravens losing 27-16, a date back at Paycor Stadium is now imminent.

This will be the first time the Ravens and Bengals will meet one another in the playoffs.

It’ll be a violent affair no doubt, after the matchup on Sunday showed both teams are ready to play some physical AFC North ball.

In knowing this, Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh wisely benched some of his starters, including running back J.K. Dobbins, tight end Mark Andrews and offensive lineman Kevin Zeitler. This also allowed the Ravens to get rookies David Ojabo and Charlie Kolar some run, which both played well with their new snap count allotment.