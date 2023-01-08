Baltimore Ravens 2023 opponents finalized

With the conclusion of the 2022-2023 NFL regular season, the opponents for the Baltimore Ravens next season have been finalized. They’ll play the AFC South, NFC West and those in the NFC North, AFC East and AFC West who placed second in the their respective divisions, as the Ravens finished second in the AFC North.

Home Opponents

Seattle Seahawks

Indianapolis Colts

Los Angeles Rams

Detroit Lions

Miami Dolphins

Pittsburgh Steelers

Cleveland Browns

Cincinnati Bengals

It’s a significant perk not traveling across the country to play Seattle in 2023. The same goes for Los Angeles, Rather, they’ll welcome the Seahawks and Rams.

Away Opponents

San Francisco 49ers

Arizona Cardinals

Jacksonville Jaguars

Los Angeles Chargers

Pittsburgh Steelers

Cleveland Browns

Cincinnati Bengals

The Ravens will travel west twice in 2023, spending time in San Francisco and Arizona. They’ll also return to Jacksonville after playing them in 2022.

Overall, this is surely a guantlet schedule come September, as six opponents will be in the 2023 playoffs and two more were a half-game away from also taking part in the postseason.